Oogie Boogie Bash Teases a New Character Arrival That Sure Appears to be Yzma

Get your "Groove" on as we await another villain.

Oogie Boogie Bash returns next month, and Disneyland Resort is now teasing a new character who will be part of the fun. And it's one who sure seems to be Groove-y based on what we're being shown.

What's Happening:

We're just over a month away (yes, really!) from Oogie Boogie Bash returning and Disneyland has revealed a tease for a new character.

The reveal was made on Instagram, along with the caption " A mysterious potion is brewing... the villain behind it has big plans for Oogie Boogie Bash. Any guesses who's concocting trouble this Halloween season?"

Thanks to the details in this tease, it's all but certain that the villain in question is Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove.

After all, that sure looks like it's Kuzco's poison being brewed, and if there was any doubt left, the purple feather included in the video all but promises Yzma, barring a very surprising swerve.

It's a tradition at Oogie Boogie Bash for one or two new villains to be brought into the event each year. In some cases, this is a character who might have appeared in Disney Parks before, but many of them are ones who've never been depicted in such a manner prior to the event.

2025's new addition was Syndrome, 2024 brought both Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Hades into the mix, while 2023 featured the Oogie Boogie debuts of both Judge Doom and Yokai.

One question is how Yzma will be depicted. In her case, she has had some prior Disney Parks appearances, in which she was a masked character. But while a handful of the characters you can meet at Oogie Boogie Bash are also masked, the majority of them tend to be face characters who can speak and have full conversations with guests. So will we get the debut of an entirely new Parks look for Yzma this time out?

It was previous revealed that Oogie Boogie Bash will have at least one major alteration this year, with the debut of the new Madame Leota's Swinging Wake - A Haunted Mansion Street Party, which is replacing the Frightfully Fun Parade. This change was made necessary thanks to the limitations along the usual parade route at Disney California Adventure currently while work continues on the upcoming Coco-inspired attraction.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 kicks off August 18 at California Adventure.