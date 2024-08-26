A Closer Look At One Of The New Villains At This Year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

We’ve already seen one of the new villains at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash, but now let’s turn to what he would surely refer to as the “Main Event” this Halloween season at Disney California Adventure.

Disney Parks has shared a look at one of the new villains that made their debut with their own treat trail during Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disneyland Resort

The new villain boots Cruella from the Hollywood Backlot Stage at Disney California Adventure and takes over the space with his signature hot-headedness.

from the Hollywood Backlot Stage at Disney California Adventure and takes over the space with his signature hot-headedness. Hades is one of two villains added to the popular event this year, debuting alongside Dr. Doofenshmirtz Phineas & Ferb, who can also be found nearby in Hollywoodland during the event.

Fans are also clamoring for a special moment featured in the video, when (just like in the movie!) Hades' temper gets the best of him, and turns his typically blue aura into an orange fireball.

Similar to other encounters along treat trails during the event, Hades is on an elaborate set piece, featuring plenty of props and details that fans would love to get their hands on. However, this is not a meet & greet location.

During Oogie Boogie Bash, a separately ticketed event at Disney California Adventure during Disneyland Resort’s Halloween Time festivities, the park transforms into a family-friendly, frightfully fun after-hours event filled with tricks, treats, and special entertainment.

All of the Oogie Boogie Bash event nights have sold out for 2024, but all the other fun of Disneyland Resort’s Halloween Time is still available, including Haunted Mansion

