"Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake– A Haunted Mansion Street Party” to Debut at Oogie Boogie Bash 2026
A new Haunted Mansion-inspired street party will bring ghostly dancing, happy haunts, and supernatural surprises to Disney California Adventure this Halloween season.
The spirits are materializing at Disney California Adventure this Halloween season as Disneyland Resort introduces an all-new entertainment offering for Oogie Boogie Bash guests.
What’s Happening:
- Debuting during Oogie Boogie Bash, “Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party” will transform the streets of Disney California Adventure into a supernatural celebration inspired by the beloved Haunted Mansion attraction.
- The new experience places the iconic Madame Leota at the center of the festivities as she hosts a spirited séance and swinging wake filled with ghostly surprises, eerie entertainment, and appearances from the attraction’s famous happy haunts. Drawing inspiration from memorable moments throughout Haunted Mansion, the street party invites guests to step into a world where the supernatural is celebrated.
- According to Disneyland Resort, the experience will feature multiple show-stopping moments throughout the evening, creating a lively gathering of dancing spirits and mischievous apparitions. Guests can expect familiar Haunted Mansion-inspired sights and sounds as the celebration unfolds, bringing one of Disney Parks' most beloved attractions to life in an entirely new way.
- The addition marks a significant entertainment change for Oogie Boogie Bash in 2026. Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake will replace the longtime Frightfully Fun Parade this year due to construction limitations along the parade route as work continues on the upcoming Coco attraction at Disney California Adventure.
- While many fans have made Frightfully Fun Parade a must-see tradition during the event, the new Haunted Mansion-themed offering promises a fresh way to celebrate Halloween with an experience designed specifically for this season's festivities.
- For guests looking for an upgraded experience, Disneyland Resort has also announced that the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party will return with enhanced viewing opportunities for Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake. The dessert package will feature a new assortment of treats inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Additional details and reservation information will be released later this summer.
- This year’s event will take place across 33 select nights throughout August, September, and October. As demand for Oogie Boogie Bash tickets continues to grow each year, Disney is once again offering early purchasing opportunities for Magic Key holders before tickets become available to the general public.
- Ticket sales begin with a limited presale for Inspire Magic Key holders on June 16, followed by a limited presale for all Magic Key holders on June 17. Remaining tickets will become available to the general public beginning June 18, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT.
- Additionally, D23 Members will have access to a special, exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash night on September 27. Details regarding that event and ticket availability will be released through D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.
- With the Haunted Mansion’s enduring popularity among Disney fans, this new entertainment offering looks poised to become one of the most anticipated additions to this year's Halloween festivities, inviting guests to join all 999 happy haunts for a swinging wake unlike any other!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disney Shares First Look at Mickey and Minnie’s New Halloween Time Costumes for 2026
- Broadcast Lineup and Park Events Revealed for "Disney Celebrates America"
- Pride Nite Foodie Guide: New and Returning Treats for Disneyland After Dark
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