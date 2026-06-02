Pride Nite Foodie Guide: New and Returning Treats for Disneyland After Dark
Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is bringing in some delicious event exclusive treats you won’t wanna miss!
What’s Happening:
- Happy Pride Month to all who celebrate!
- The month of June invites fans to celebrate their unique selves through parades, festivals, and tons of fun merchandise.
- Well, Disneyland is one of the best places to celebrate Pride, especially at their specially ticketed event Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.
- While the event brings in exclusive merchandise, photo opportunities, meet and greets, and entertainment, you cannot miss out on the event-exclusive treats!
- Thanks to Disney Eats on Instagram, we have a fresh look at all the delicious offerings, both sweet and savory, coming to this year’s event.
- With over 10 exciting snacks, drinks, meals, and desserts, let’s take a look at the new and returning offerings!
Drinks
NEW Enchanted Sunset Beverage with Disneyland 70th Celebration D Glow Cube
Plaza Inn
Galactic Grill
Stage Door Café
Red Rose Taverne
Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
Harbour Galley
NEW Bourbon Orchard
Cafe Orleans
Savory Items
Jackfruit & Mushroom Loaded Fries (Plant-Based)
Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
Pizza Fries
Galactic Grill
Red Rose Taverne
Stage Door Café
NEW Santa Maria-Style Tri-Tip Sandwich
Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
NEW Spicy Fried Chicken
Plaza Inn
Desserts & Sweets
NEW Dulce de Leche Funnel Cake Fries
Stage Door Café
Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
NEW Volcanic-Style DOLE Whip featuring SKITTLES Gummies
Tropical Hideaway
Butterscotch Beignets
Mint Julep Bar
The Golden Girls Cheesecake
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
Rainbow Cereal Churro
With Optional Rainbow Cereal Dipping Sauce
Churro carts near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Casey Jr. Circus Train, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- For those looking to celebrate Pride at Disneyland After Dark, you can grab tickets for the two-night event now at the official Disneyland Resort website.
- Tickets are currently available for both June 16th and June 18th, both starting at $169 per person.
- For those looking for help planning their Pride Month trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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