Pride Nite Foodie Guide: New and Returning Treats for Disneyland After Dark

Get your tickets now for the event, which runs June 16th and 18th!

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is bringing in some delicious event exclusive treats you won’t wanna miss!

What’s Happening:

Happy Pride Month to all who celebrate!

The month of June invites fans to celebrate their unique selves through parades, festivals, and tons of fun merchandise.

Well, Disneyland is one of the best places to celebrate Pride, especially at their specially ticketed event Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.

While the event brings in exclusive merchandise, photo opportunities, meet and greets, and entertainment, you cannot miss out on the event-exclusive treats!

Thanks to Disney Eats on Instagram, we have a fresh look at all the delicious offerings, both sweet and savory, coming to this year’s event.

With over 10 exciting snacks, drinks, meals, and desserts, let’s take a look at the new and returning offerings!

Drinks

NEW Enchanted Sunset Beverage with Disneyland 70th Celebration D Glow Cube

Plaza Inn

Galactic Grill

Stage Door Café

Red Rose Taverne

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Harbour Galley

NEW Bourbon Orchard

Cafe Orleans

Savory Items

Jackfruit & Mushroom Loaded Fries (Plant-Based)

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Pizza Fries

Galactic Grill

Red Rose Taverne

Stage Door Café

NEW Santa Maria-Style Tri-Tip Sandwich

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

NEW Spicy Fried Chicken

Plaza Inn

Desserts & Sweets

NEW Dulce de Leche Funnel Cake Fries

Stage Door Café

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

NEW Volcanic-Style DOLE Whip featuring SKITTLES Gummies

Tropical Hideaway

Butterscotch Beignets

Mint Julep Bar

The Golden Girls Cheesecake

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Rainbow Cereal Churro

With Optional Rainbow Cereal Dipping Sauce

Churro carts near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Casey Jr. Circus Train, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad





For those looking to celebrate Pride at Disneyland After Dark, you can grab tickets for the two-night event now at the official Disneyland Resort website.

Tickets are currently available for both June 16th and June 18th, both starting at $169 per person.

For those looking for help planning their Pride Month trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



