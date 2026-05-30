WYNTK: Bluey’s Wild World Drops Virtual Queue, "Hoppers" and "Not Suitable for Work" Make Streaming Debuts, and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of May 31–June 6, 2026.

Pixar's latest film is coming to Disney+, a new comedy series from Mindy Kaling arrives on Hulu, and Bluey's Wild World is already dropping its virtual queue. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

Exactly a week following its official debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station will be dropping its virtual queue requirement.

Until June 1, guests will still need to utilize the virtual queue system at either 7 a.m. from anywhere or 10 a.m. inside the park.

Starting June 2, however, those requirements disappear as the experience shifts to a traditional standby line.

Check out Tony's in-depth guide to Bluey's Wild World to prepare you for your visit.

Get ready to hop into the world of Pixar's Hoppers from the comfort of your own living room, as it's coming to Disney+ on June 3.

The wildly imaginative animated adventure follows animal lover Mabel as she uses a groundbreaking technology to “hop” her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver, uncovering a hidden animal world shaped by its own rules. Alongside charismatic beaver King George and an unforgettable community of local wildlife, Mabel embarks on an action-packed mission that invites audiences to experience nature like never before.

Before you see Hoppers, be sure to read Alex's review of this zany, warm-hearted adventure destined to stand alongside Pixar's very best.

Hulu's latest comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, is set to premiere with three episodes on June 2 – with two episodes airing weekly until the finale on June 23.

The new series hails from comedy hitmaker Mindy Kaling, and centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.

Check out Alex's review of the new comedy, which he calls "fresh, funny, and unapologetically Friends-adjacent."

V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days continues into June at Walt Disney World with the launch of some new perks at Disney Springs and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

DIsney Springs is offering exclusive food items, drinks, merchandise and discounts, such as an exclusive mug at House of Blues, a V.I.PASSHOLDER donut at Everglazed, and a complimentary mini-build with purchase at the LEGO Store.

Meanwhile, Passholders can also find some new exclusives at Yak and Yeti and Rainforest Cafe at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

These perks will continue to be available through July 31.

Disneyland guests will be able to have a little musical fun with a brand new sipper featuring a favorite character from The Princess and the Frog.

The new sipper brings Louis from the classic film to life, posed (as one would expect) to be playing the trumpet.

The Louis Sipper will be available starting on June 1 at various locations throughout Disneyland Park.

If you're a big Disney Parks fan and a big LEGO fan, then your interests are about to collide in a huge way with the upcoming Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set.

The set comes with 3899 pieces and includes familiar locations from Disneyland's Main Street like the Fire Department, the Emporium and the Crystal Arcade, plus a popcorn cart.

Priced at $399.99, the LEGO Main Street, U.S.A. will be released June 1st on Disney Store and on June 4 on Lego.com.

Registration will open on June 2 for the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is returning in 2027 at Walt Disney World.

From February 25-March 1, 2027, embark on several races built for royalty you won’t wanna miss!

runDisney recently unveiled the 2027 race themes so you can start training and represent your favorite Disney Princess!