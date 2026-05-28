New Louis Sipper Set to Arrive at Disneyland Next Month
If He Were A Sipper He'd Head Straight for New Orleans (Square)...and Bayou Country too.
Disneyland guests will be able to have a little musical fun with a brand new sipper featuring a favorite character from The Princess and the Frog.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland has revealed a brand new sipper that will be sure to delight any fan of The Princess and the Frog.
- The new sipper brings Louis from the classic film to life, posed (as one would expect) to be playing the trumpet.
- Based on the video above, we also are thinking that this sipper might feature Louis playing a jaunty tune while you enjoy your refreshing beverage.
- The Louis Sipper will be available starting on June 1, and can be found at:
- Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Refreshment Corner
- Tiana's Palace
- Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country
- Churros & Popcorn near Haunted Mansion
- Guests will be able to get their hands on the sipper for $29.79 plus tax.
- To visit The Happiest Place on Earth and get your hands on this sipper, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Gator Country:
- Louis is prominently featured not only in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Princess and the Frog, but also in the attraction based on the film - Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
- While the sipper is appearing at Disneyland Park, home of the attraction in California, there is a sister version of the same attraction at Walt Disney World.
- At this time, there has been no news about the Louis Sipper arriving on the East Coast, though the lanyard says "Disney Parks" - seeming to imply that it will be heading to various locations and not just exclusively in one resort.
- Similar to other novelties, this could also mean that the Louis Sipper may also start popping up on Disney Cruise Line ships, though Disney has not confirmed any other locations at this time.
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