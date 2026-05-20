runDisney Unveils Themes for 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is returning in 2027 at Walt Disney World. Ahead of the June registration opening, runDisney has revealed the royal Disney themes for this year’s set of races.

What’s Happening:

Get ready to lace up next Winter at Walt Disney World for their annual runDisney Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

From February 25th-March 1st, embark on several races built for royalty you won’t wanna miss!

While registration for the event doesn’t begin until June 2nd, runDisney has unveiled the 2027 race themes for this year’s event so you can start training and represent your favorite Disney Princess!

Join Tiana for a dreamy 5K and let the good times roll.

Run through a fairy tale-inspired 10K featuring Snow White.

Chase new horizons in a half marathon hosted by Jasmine.

Take on Ariel’s challenge by completing both the 10K and half marathon.

Let’s take a look at this year’s logos!

February 26th at 4:30AM

June 2, 2026 - November 30, 2026: $125.00

Beginning December 1, 2026: $135.00





February 27th at 5AM

June 2, 2026 - November 30, 2026: $175.00

Beginning December 1, 2026: $185.00

February 28th at 5AM

June 2, 2026 - November 30, 2026: $269.00

Beginning December 1, 2026: $279.00

June 2, 2026 - November 30, 2026: $449.00

Beginning December 1, 2026: $459.00

For runDisney Gold and Platinum members, registration opens on May 26th, with general registration beginning at 10AM on June 2nd.

For those looking for a nice way to wind down, you can also join in on Disney Princess Yoga on Monday, March 1st.

Taking place at 5AM at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can jump into the fun for $127.

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