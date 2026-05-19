Photos: Special Maps Just for the Cool Kids Arrive at Walt Disney World for Cool Kids' Summer

As we get ready for Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World, new maps just for the cool kids are available to help navigate all the fun for the season at the parks. Cool Kids' Summer will encapsulate a wide range of activities and new debuts at each of the parks, including Bluey's Wild World at open at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Soarin' Across America, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ Live! and more. All of which is detailed on these maps.

In fact, the very first map that those visiting Walt Disney World during the fun is a guide to all the Cool Kids' Summer festivities at their on-site Disney Resort. Here, we have the map for all the entertainment and activities taking place at Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside.

Each park has their own individual maps (that Cool Kids can even personalize and make their own on the covers) that showcase all the attractions and even emphasizes those experiences without height requirements that are perfect for everyone.

Each map also includes the locations in each park to find some kid-favorite food, drinks, and snacks, while also highlighting the big Cool Kids' Summer event for each park. Like Bluey at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ Live at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and others.

On the backside of each map are also fun games, perhaps to play in line or have fun with during a bit of downtime during the day.

For more from Cool Kids' Summer, be sure to check out our Cool Kids' Summer landing, and if you want to partake in the fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!