New Anniversary Mug Now Available at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar
The special cup marks 15 years of the popular lounge at the Disneyland Hotel
Disneyland Hotel guests can now get their hands on a special anniversary cup celebrating 15 years of Trader Sam's with a favorite swirl.
What's Happening:
- The 15th anniversary of Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel is on approach, and to celebrate, guests can get their hands on a brand new cup.
- Now available at the outdoor bar of Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, fans can get this stylized anniversary cup with with a favorite swirl.
- To get the 15th anniversary cup, guests must get the Dole Whop Pineapple-Orange with Guava juice, which features Dole Whip pineapple and orange soft-serve with guava juice swirled together in the glass.
- This comes shortly after the announcement of a special anniversary menu inside Trader Sam's that also highlights several iconic tiki cocktails that have helped define Trader Sam’s reputation over the years. Guests can sip on classics like the Jungle Bird, Navy Grog, Lap Lapu, Saturn, Test Pilot, and Three Dots and a Dash, each bringing its own tropical flavor profile and vintage tiki inspiration to the celebration.
- Additionally, a sculpted Hyena tiki mug arrived on May 30th at the location, also marking the anniversary of the popular Disneyland Resort lounge.
- Originally opened in 2011, Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar has become one of the most beloved and intimate locations for Disney fans at the Disneyland Resort.
- Located at the Disneyland Hotel, the lounge blends classic mid-century tiki bar culture with the mythology surrounding Disneyland's Adventureland and sometimes even Disneyland as a whole.
- To visit Trader Sam's and the rest of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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