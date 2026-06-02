Disney Shares First Look at Mickey and Minnie’s New Halloween Time Costumes for 2026
The iconic duo will debut festive new looks featuring harlequin-inspired patterns, confection details, and classic Halloween colors when Halloween Time returns to Disneyland Resort.
As has become tradition over the last few years, Mickey and Minnie will be sporting brand-new costumes during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort this fall.
What's Happening:
- After sporting outfits inspired by the Disneyland 70th Celebration last year, Mickey and Minnie will be going a bit more traditional this year.
- Disney has shared a first look at Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s all-new Halloween Time costumes, showcasing festive designs filled with harlequin-inspired patterns, frilled collars and cuffs, and whimsical swirls in shades of orange, yellow, and black.
- The duo, along with their pals, will debut the seasonal looks when they greet guests in Town Square during this year’s Halloween celebration.
- Back in 2024, the duo sported costumes representing a vampire and witch, respectively, with plenty of colors on top of a black base.
More on Halloween Time:
- Halloween Time returns to Disneyland Resort from
- This event features popular attraction layovers, including Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark, Mater’s Junkyard Jam-Boo-Ree, and Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween at Disney California Adventure, and Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park.
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort also brings back the ultra-popular, separately ticketed, Halloween event at Disney California Adventure, Oogie Boogie Bash.
- Dates for this event have also been announced, with some in advance of the actual kick-off of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.
- If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney planning needs.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Broadcast Lineup and Park Events Revealed for "Disney Celebrates America"
- Pride Nite Foodie Guide: New and Returning Treats for Disneyland After Dark
- New Anniversary Mug Now Available at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com