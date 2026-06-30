Disneyland Resort Celebrates New Milestone in Avengers Campus Expansion With Test & Adjust Leadership Team

Nearly 20 cast members were surprised with selection to the prestigious Test & Adjust Working Lead team, helping prepare the next phase of Avengers Campus for its eventual debut.

As construction continues on the highly anticipated expansion of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Resort has reached another exciting behind-the-scenes milestone that puts cast members at the center of bringing the next generation of Marvel experiences to life.

What’s Happening:

Last week, nearly 20 Disneyland Resort cast members received the surprise of learning they had been selected as working leads for the Avengers Campus expansion's prestigious Test & Adjust team, a critical step in preparing new attractions and experiences before they officially welcome guests.

The selected cast members believed they were attending a routine training session at the Animation Academy inside Disney California Adventure. Instead, they walked into a celebration revealing their new roles.

Awaiting them was a hand-drawn Avengers "A" logo and specially embroidered Avengers hats, officially welcoming them to the Test & Adjust leadership team. The surprise marked the beginning of an exciting chapter as they prepare to work alongside Walt Disney Imagineering during the final phases of development for the Avengers Campus expansion.

While guests often see the finished product when a new attraction debuts, months of testing and refinement happen behind the scenes before opening day.

Disney's Test & Adjust teams are a long-standing Disneyland Resort tradition. Selected cast members temporarily step away from their regular roles to work directly with Walt Disney Imagineering, helping evaluate ride operations, guest flow, attraction timing, safety procedures, and countless operational details before new experiences are introduced to the public.

Their feedback helps Imagineers fine-tune every aspect of an attraction, ensuring it delivers the seamless experience Disney guests have come to expect.

Among those helping guide the newest Test & Adjust team is veteran cast member Mark Diwas, who brings more than 24 years of Disneyland Resort experience to the role.

Throughout his career, Mark has participated in numerous Test & Adjust teams for major Disneyland Resort additions, including Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. This time, he's taking on an even bigger responsibility, selecting and leading the cast members who will help prepare the expanded Avengers Campus for its debut.

"I can't believe we're finally here choosing the Test & Adjust team," Mark shared. "The fun part is having a team of cast members from different areas of the parks and different attraction types. We all use our knowledge collectively to figure out what's going to work best."

For Mark, the opportunity goes beyond helping launch new attractions.

"Knowing what Test & Adjust has done for me, I am excited for this team and what they can do with their journey," he said. "For a lot of them, this will be their first Test & Adjust experience, so I'm really excited to see where these cast members will go from here."

Serving on a Test & Adjust team is considered one of Disneyland Resort's most valuable professional development opportunities. Cast members gain firsthand experience working alongside Walt Disney Imagineering while developing leadership, operations, and problem-solving skills that often help shape future career paths throughout the resort.

The opportunity reflects Disneyland Resort's continued investment in its cast members. According to Disney, full-time professional and skilled-labor cast members have worked at the resort for an average of more than 12 years, and three out of four cast members say they intend to remain with Disneyland Resort for at least five years. Additionally, 75% of surveyed applicants cited career advancement as one of the top reasons they wanted to work at Disneyland Resort.

Construction remains underway on the next phase of Avengers Campus, which will significantly expand the Marvel-themed land at Disney California Adventure.

While Disney has yet to announce opening dates for the new experiences, assembling the Test & Adjust team signals that the project is continuing to make meaningful progress behind the scenes. As development moves forward, these cast members will play a key role in ensuring every detail is ready before Earth's Mightiest Heroes welcome guests into the expanded land.

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