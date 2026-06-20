Photos: Main Street, U.S.A and Soarin' Get Decked Out for America's 250th at Disneyland

Soarin' Across America is set to debut just ahead of July 4th.

Disneyland Resort is getting prepared for America’s 250th birthday with special patriotic decor on Main Street and near Soarin’.

What’s Happening:

The fourth of July is just around the corner, and Disneyland is one of the best places to celebrate America’s birthday!

This year is a special one, too, as the United States celebrates its semi-quincentennial (250 years).

And what’s a birthday without some decorations?

At Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, new patriotic bunting has arrived, bringing in the red, white, and blue to two areas of the resort.

At Disneyland, Main Street, U.S.A. has received a healthy amount of decor for the special occasion.

Up and down the area, you’ll find special flags and small American flags decorating the light posts towards the castle.

Over at Disney California Adventure, Soarin’ Across America is preparing to make its debut on July 2nd.

Ahead of the attraction overlays opening, the entrance area and surrounding light posts have been covered in red, white, and blue flags.

For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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