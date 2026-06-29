CHOC Walk in the Park 2026 Approaches Final Month of Fundraising for Charity Event at Disneyland Resort

This year's CHOC Walk in the Park charity fundraising event at Disneyland Resort is fast approaching, and Laughing Place was invited down to Downtown Disney last week for a get-together and reminder that there's only a little over a month left to participate and help raise money for a very worthy cause. Check out our video and photos below, along with information on how to take part.

What's happening:

This coming Thursday marks the one-month point from this year's CHOC Walk in the Park charity event at Disneyland Resort, in support of Rady Children's Health (formerly Children's Hospital of Orange County) in Orange, California... just a short five-mile drive from Anaheim's Disneyland Resort.

CHOC Walk in the Park 2026 will take place on the morning of Sunday, August 2 through both theme parks and Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. For additional information and to participate in the fundraising event, be sure to visit CHOC Walk's official website.

through both theme parks and Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. For additional information and to participate in the fundraising event, be sure to visit CHOC Walk's official website. Last week, CHOC Walk held a media event at Downtown Disney District's Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio as a final push going into the last month of fundraising, with PR specialist Tim O'Day and Disneyland Ambassador Michelle Mary among the speakers. You can watch their presentation below.

Watch CHOC Walk In the Park 2026 FINAL PUSH at Disneyland Resort:

In the embedded video below, you can watch the opening ceremony for last year's CHOC Walk in the Park in the Hub at Disneyland, complete with appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

What they're saying:

Disneyland Resort Ambassador Michelle Mary: "You may know [Disneyland] Resort's connection to CHOC goes all the way back to Walt Disney himself, as he was one of the champions who helped established CHOC as one of the region's first children's hospitals, which is very incredible to think about. And today, after many decades, we are still continuing to celebrate that bond-- the wonderful friendship between Disneyland Resort and CHOC Children's Hospital, now known as Rady Children's [Health]. Disneyland Resort has partnered with CHOC for 34 years and has raised over $49 million for our community's children and families. So, that partnership is very strong and all of us at the resort are proud to continue Walt Disney's legacy as an attentive, supportive, and caring neighbor for the children's hospital."

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