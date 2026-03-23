CHOC Walk in the Park Returns to Disneyland Resort for 2026

The beloved 5K fundraiser steps back into the parks August 2, supporting pediatric care through Rady Children’s Health

Before the parks open and the morning sun hits Sleeping Beauty Castle, thousands of people will lace up their sneakers for something bigger than a typical Disney day. The beloved CHOC Walk in the Park is officially returning this summer bringing heart, hope, and community spirit back to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Set for Sunday, August 2, 2026, CHOC Walk in the Park is more than just a 5K, it’s a community fundraiser supporting pediatric care through Rady Children’s Health (formerly CHOC).

Participants will walk an approximately 3-mile route through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, experiencing the parks in a rare, serene pre-opening atmosphere. From iconic landmarks to entertainment moments along the route, the event transforms the parks into a space of celebration and purpose.

Every step taken during CHOC Walk directly supports critical programs including: Pediatric specialty care Research and innovation Family support services Education for future healthcare providers

And most importantly, these funds help ensure that children receive care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

The 2025, the event welcomed 6,500+ participants, formed 350 teams, and raised over $3 million for children’s health.

With more than $49 million raised over three decades, the partnership between Disneyland Resort and Rady Children’s Health continues to change lives.

Whether you're walking in honor of a loved one, supporting pediatric healthcare, or simply looking to give back, the event welcomes individuals, families, corporate teams, schools and community groups

Registration is now open, and participants can sign up, create teams, or donate through the official CHOC Walk website. Whether you walk, fundraise, or cheer from the sidelines, every contribution makes a difference.

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