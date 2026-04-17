Video / Photos: CHOC Walk 2026 Kicks Off Its Fundraising Season for Annual Disneyland Resort Charity Event

The big fundraiser takes place on August 2 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Yesterday evening in Southern California, Laughing Place was invited down to the CHOC Walk 2026 kickoff event at the New Port Theater-- celebrating the upcoming annual charity fundraiser scheduled for early August at Disneyland Resort. Check out our video and photos from the event below.

What's happening:

CHOC Walk has kicked off its fundraising season for 2026. The charity event takes place at Disneyland Resort each summer and benefits Rady Children's Health in Orange, California-- formerly the Children's Hospital of Orange County.

This year's CHOC Walk In the Park will take place early in the morning of Sunday, August 2 across Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. You can register by visiting CHOC Walk's official website.

across Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. You can register by visiting CHOC Walk's official website. Friday, June 12 will be CHOC Sweet Treats Day at Chick-fil-A in Orange County, during which proceeds from all cookie and brownie sales will also go to benefit Rady Children's Health.

Watch CHOC Walk 2026 kickoff event in Orange County, California:

I arrived at the New Port Theater just before 6:00 PM yesterday to check in for the CHOC Walk kickoff event, and I enjoyed looking around this cool movie house, complete with some neat-looking decor in the lobby like a unique Boba Fett statue and collages made out of old film reels.

Also in the lobby, CHOC Walk had some video displays going and had set up a photo op for invited guests to pose in front of.

Inside the theater's auditorium, tables had been set up for attendees to enjoy the provided Mexican buffet dinner. And of course information on this year's CHOC Walk In the Park was distributed to guests as well.

This year's CHOC Walk Ambassadors are the family members of CHOC patient Carter Ankeny, who sadly passed away in 2017.

Cookies with the CHOC Walk 2026 logo on them were available for dessert.

CHOC Walk In the Park 2026 takes place on Sunday, August 2 at Disneyland Resort. Visit the official CHOC Walk website for additional information and to register for the event.

If you're unfamiliar with CHOC Walk or haven't participated before, you can check out video and photos from last summer's event.