D23 Offering Huge Discount On Gold Memberships Ahead Of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

If you're not a D23 Gold Member, you're out of excuses.

There's never been a better time to join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club

What's Happening:

  • Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney is offering 30% discounts on new Gold Memberships.
  • The discount applies to all three paid membership levels, Essential, Choice, and Complete.
  • The discount brings a Complete membership down to $219.99, a Choice membership is now $79.99, and an Essential plan is a steal at just over $33.
  • All membership levels come with access to D23 events, special pins, discounts, and more. Choice memberships come with a choice of one of four Premium Items annually, the Complete membership gives you all four.
  • Only D23 members can purchase tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney fan Event, and a handful of passes are still available, so if you still want to go, this saves a little money to make it happen.
  • The discount is available until August 31, 2026

More D23 News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey