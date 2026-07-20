D23 Offering Huge Discount On Gold Memberships Ahead Of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

There's never been a better time to join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club

What's Happening:

Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney is offering 30% discounts on new Gold Memberships.

The discount applies to all three paid membership levels, Essential, Choice, and Complete.

The discount brings a Complete membership down to $219.99, a Choice membership is now $79.99, and an Essential plan is a steal at just over $33.

All membership levels come with access to D23 events, special pins, discounts, and more. Choice memberships come with a choice of one of four Premium Items annually, the Complete membership gives you all four.

Only D23 members can purchase tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney fan Event, and a handful of passes are still available, so if you still want to go, this saves a little money to make it happen.