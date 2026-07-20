D23 Reveals Hallmark & Disney Magic Panel for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The newly announced Sunday presentation will explore the decades-long creative partnership between Hallmark and Disney, from their Kansas City roots to today's beloved collectibles.

One of the final mysteries surrounding this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has officially been solved. D23 has announced the previously undisclosed panel that was listed as "To Be Announced" on the event schedule, and it's sure to delight Disney collectors and Hallmark Keepsake fans alike.

What’s Happening:

The "Hallmark & Disney Magic: Our Creative Partnership" panel will take place on Sunday, August 16, from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on the Hyperion Stage at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The newly revealed presentation promises to take fans behind the scenes of one of Disney's longest-running and most beloved merchandise collaborations.

According to the official panel description, attendees will get "a behind-the-scenes look at the creative collaboration between Hallmark and Disney—from Walt Disney and J.C. Hall's shared beginnings in Kansas City to the unique artistry and innovation behind beloved fan-favorite products."

The session will explore not only the history of the partnership, but also the creative process behind many of the Disney-themed collectibles that have become annual traditions for fans and collectors.

Hallmark and Disney have worked together for decades, producing an extensive lineup of merchandise that includes Keepsake Ornaments, greeting cards, gifts, home décor, and seasonal collectibles featuring Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Parks, and more. Many of Hallmark's Disney ornaments have become highly sought-after collector's items, with new releases generating excitement every holiday season.

The panel also highlights the historical connection between Walt Disney and Hallmark founder J.C. Hall, both of whom began building their legacies in Kansas City, Missouri, long before Disney animation and Hallmark became household names.

While additional panelists have yet to be announced, fans can likely expect artists, designers, and creative leaders from both Disney and Hallmark to share stories about the collaboration, design inspiration, and the craftsmanship behind some of the companies' most beloved products.

The announcement fills one of the final remaining gaps in the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event schedule, which takes place August 14-16 in Anaheim. Throughout the weekend, attendees can expect presentations covering Disney Parks, animation, television, film, publishing, consumer products, and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences celebrating The Walt Disney Company's past, present, and future. You can read our breakdown of the full panel schedule for the event here.

For Disney collectors, merchandise enthusiasts, and Hallmark fans, this newly announced panel is shaping up to be one of Sunday's must-see presentations.

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