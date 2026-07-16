Magic & Mayhem: D23 Announcements, DCOMs, and More

Welcome to Magic & Mayhem, our periodic look at some of the good things that are happening at Disney as well as some of the bad.

Mayhem: The Disney Experiences team has been very aware and engaged with the fan community over the last few years. One could look at the last D23 presentation to see the references to the online fan chatter to see that they know what fans will think about many topics. That is why it was a bit shocking to see their description of their presentation saying it is, “Inspired by the Carousel of Progress.” While not technically incorrect, many Walt fans, including our friend Macy Carriker Smothers, discuss the importance of calling the attraction “Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.” As the only Walt Disney World attraction personally overseen by Walt, it is an important distinction that I am surprised they did not catch. After all, they love to reference Walt whenever they can, so I don’t understand why they missed this natural opportunity.

Magic: Within the D23 programming announcement is “The Muppets Musical History with Seth MacFarlane.” While there is the typical description of a conversation about the timeless Muppets songbook, they also revealed that Seth is working on an upcoming Muppets orchestral album. While we all want more episodes of The Muppet Show, it is great to see the characters continue getting some attention following their recent successful roller coaster launch.

Mayhem: This is the description of The Walt Disney Company that was included on the bottom of the D23 press release: “The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.” Could you be any less magical in describing an organization that is known for making emotional moments for its guests and viewers? I get that this messaging is not for fans, but for investors. However, I think this tone is very short-sighted. Josh has been making the pitch to Wall Street that Disney is in a category of one due to its fans and direct connection with its audiences. To not discuss these connections, and instead refer to it as if it is any other entertainment company is incongruous with the messaging we heard during the earnings call. Disney should lean into its competitive advantages and not give off holding company vibes.

Magic: Lots of industry chatter has been about how legacy entertainment companies can create content in partnership with visionary creators. Obsession and Backrooms are examples of recent successes, and I was curious to see how Disney would engage that world. While Disney has found great success partnering with folks like MrBeast and Dude Perfect, they are seemingly extending their scope with a new two-day event called Created in LA. They are partnering with personality Jon Youshaei to bring 350 creators together for an event that includes a red carpet premiere of creator videos at the El Capitan Theatre, followed by a slate of special experiences at the Walt Disney Studios. In his own time, Walt was the equivalent of a small-scale creator who went on to do big things. It only makes sense that Disney would look to foster the next generation as they continue to evolve their own storytelling while staying true to their timeless principles.



Mayhem: While I am in New York, I walked by the former Times Square Studios, which is now under scaffolding following the departure of Good Morning America. While I understand the efficiencies in moving all of Disney’s New York productions to their new building in Hudson Square, it is a bit sad to see the big billboard that constantly showed Disney promotions disappear. While we still have the Times Square Disney Store, it gave up its billboard several years ago as well. Luckily, the impact of Disney is wide, so we still have a presence thanks to Foot Locker, which had a large promo for their collaboration on Toy Story 5.



Magic: When you catch Disney Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, you will pick up on one small but noticeable change: Disney has returned to using the Disney Channel Original Movie branding. Starting with The Secret Society of Second Born Royals, the DCOM-style films were branded as “Disney Original Movies.” Of course this is ridiculous as all Disney movies are Disney original movies, with the possible exception of films like 2026’s Moana. I understand that most viewers will catch the film on Disney+ and not Disney Channel over the course of time, but a Disney Channel Original Movie, thanks to folks like the legendary Gary Marsh, means so much more than its distribution platform. It means that you will get to enjoy a film made for families that will feature young protagonists who will inspire viewers of all ages. To give up this brand, for no reason, was unwise and it is wonderful to see them reverse course.