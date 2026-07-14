Disney Announces "Created in LA," a New Event for the Next Generation of Creators
The two-day event will bring creators and industry leaders together for premieres, panels and conversations in Hollywood and Burbank.
Disney is partnering with popular creator Jon Youshaei to launch Created in LA, the premiere creator event for the next generation of storytellers.
What's Happening:
- Disney is partnering with creator, entrepreneur and media personality Jon Youshaei to launch Created in LA, a new event celebrating the next generation of storytellers and the creator economy.
- The two-day event, taking place September 17-18, will bring together 350 creators, innovators and industry leaders to share ideas, build connections and explore the future of creator-led storytelling and business.
- Created in LA will kick off with the first-ever red carpet premiere of creator-produced videos at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, marking a first in the venue's 100-year history.
- On September 18, attendees will head to The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank for a lineup of conversations, panels and performances featuring prominent voices from across the creator landscape.
- The event was conceived and will be hosted by Jon Youshaei, whose career includes leadership roles at YouTube and Instagram before becoming a successful creator himself.
- Youshaei is known for interviews and behind-the-scenes conversations with creators and entertainers such as MrBeast, Mark Rober and Kevin Hart, and today reaches more than one million followers with over 400 million views across his content.
- Created in LA extends Disney's over 100 year legacy of storytelling to gather today’s creators to connect, share ideas and help shape the future of entertainment.
What They're Saying:
- Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “Disney has always been a place where great storytellers come together. Today’s creators are some of the best storytellers reaching generations, building communities and connecting fans around the things they love, and we look forward to welcoming them to Disney for Created in LA.”
- Jon Youshaei: "This is historic. After 100 years, it's surreal to see Disney open two of its most iconic venues — the El Capitan Theatre and The Walt Disney Studios lot — to creators. Especially now that the worlds of Hollywood and creators are growing closer than ever. I'm beyond grateful to work with Disney to bring Created in LA to life."
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