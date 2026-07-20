Disney Experiences Auction Bidding Begins and More Items Revealed Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Take home part of the Disney Parks.
If you've been following the build-up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, you know that the Disney Experiences Auction will be held during this year's event at the Anaheim Convention Center. And today, Heritage Auctions has opened up bidding for the auction, which will offer participants (both at D23 and bidding remotely) the opportunity to take home a piece of Disney Parks history. Check out highlights from the list below and start your bidding now!
What's happening:
- Heritage Auctions has released a list of 50 "rare and remarkable finds" that will become available for bidding during a live action at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 in Anaheim, California.
- As we've noted in news posts previously on this website, bidding for these items actually began today-- Monday, January 20-- via the official Heritage Auctions website.
- The live culmination of the Disney Experiences Auction will be hosted by Bret Iwan (the official voice of Mickey Mouse) from 5:30 PM through 7:30 PM on Sunday, August 16 on the Backlot Stage during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
- Highlights from the list of items revealed today are as follows:
- An original event-used Mickey Mouse sign from DisneyFest in Singapore.
- An original Disneyland park-used drawbridge banner from its 60th Anniversary Diamond Celebration.
- An original Disneyland 50th Anniversary “The Happiest Homecoming on Earth” oval plaque.
- A Disneyland park-used mummy prop from Indiana Jones Adventure.
- An original Disneyland park-used Medusa glass slide from the changing portrait sequence inside the iconic Haunted Mansion.
- An original sea lion ride vehicle from Disney California Adventure Park’s King Triton’s Carousel.
- A Rococo-style armchair and footstool from Disney California Adventure Park’s fan-favorite Mad T Party.
- A giant new-in-box Magic Key created for Disney Store opening ceremonies.
- A Walt Disney World display featuring Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- A Walt Disney World merchandise display celebrating the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
- Additional Disney Parks items available during the auction include:
- A Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Original Park-Used Attraction Vehicle from Walt Disney World.
- "it's a small world" Original Park-Used Flowers Attraction Set Decoration from Walt Disney World.
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort Original Resort-Used Aloha Sign from Walt Disney World.
- Muppet*Vision 3D Original Park-Used Theatre Ornamentation from Walt Disney World.
- EPCOT - Spaceship Earth Original Park-Used Exit Sign from Walt Disney World.
- Tomorrowland Original Park-Used Trash Can from Disneyland Resort.
- Disney Springs D Street Original Resort-Used Vinylmation Store Display from Walt Disney World.
- All lots open for bidding at $1 with no reserve price. For the full list of items, visit Heritage Auctions.
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 takes place from Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. For additional information be sure to visit D23's official website.
What they're saying:
- "This auction truly has something for every Disney fan. Whether your favorite memories come from walking down Main Street, U.S.A., exploring Adventureland or visiting a favorite resort or seasonal celebration, these pieces represent the artistry and storytelling that have made Disney parks and resorts so meaningful to generations of guests. It’s exciting to see them begin their next chapter with the fans who treasure them most."
More D23 News:
- The Official Disney Fan Club is offering huge discounts on Gold Memberships ahead of the event.
- Los Feliz is partnering with D23 to celebrate the Disney Bros. Cartoon Studios Square with a block party.
- Disney Jr. Let's Play! will return to Anaheim with D23 Day at Disneyland in August.