Disney Experiences Auction Bidding Begins and More Items Revealed Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

If you've been following the build-up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, you know that the Disney Experiences Auction will be held during this year's event at the Anaheim Convention Center. And today, Heritage Auctions has opened up bidding for the auction, which will offer participants (both at D23 and bidding remotely) the opportunity to take home a piece of Disney Parks history. Check out highlights from the list below and start your bidding now!

What's happening:

Heritage Auctions has released a list of 50 "rare and remarkable finds" that will become available for bidding during a live action at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 in Anaheim, California.

As we've noted in news posts previously on this website, bidding for these items actually began today-- Monday, January 20 -- via the official Heritage Auctions website.

-- via the official Heritage Auctions website. The live culmination of the Disney Experiences Auction will be hosted by Bret Iwan (the official voice of Mickey Mouse) from 5:30 PM through 7:30 PM on Sunday, August 16 on the Backlot Stage during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

All lots open for bidding at $1 with no reserve price. For the full list of items, visit Heritage Auctions.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 takes place from Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. For additional information be sure to visit D23's official website.

What they're saying:

"This auction truly has something for every Disney fan. Whether your favorite memories come from walking down Main Street, U.S.A., exploring Adventureland or visiting a favorite resort or seasonal celebration, these pieces represent the artistry and storytelling that have made Disney parks and resorts so meaningful to generations of guests. It’s exciting to see them begin their next chapter with the fans who treasure them most."

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