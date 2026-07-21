D23 Shopping Guide: Where To Find The Merch You're Looking for at The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

So much merch, so little time.

A brief(ish) look at all the merch, and all the major shopping locations, at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What's Happening:

Disney fans love their merch and so of course, D23: The Ultimate Fan Event is going to have plenty of stuff for people to spend money on.

However, with so many different places to go, and so many new collections of cool stuff, how the heck do you know where you need to go to get the thing, or, let's face it, the many things, that you want?

Luckily, the Disney Parks Blog has a breakdown of what to find we're making it even simpler.

Here's what you need to know:

D23 Marketplace

The Princess Diaries 25 th Anniversary Collection

th Star Wars Must-Haves

Global Disney Parks Collections

Disney Fine Art

D23 Marketplace Pin Store

D23 Marketplace Photo Booths and Medallions

Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1

Blooms by Disney

Disney Store Exclusive Plushes

SKINNYDIP Peter Pan collection preview

Note: Purchasing done by QR code and purchases will be shipped.

The Walt Disney Company Store

Two locations on the show floor.

One location houses the official logo collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, including RSVLTS, Nike, Loungefly and more.

The other location includes: Collections showcasing fan-favorite Disney animated Epic Rivals, and iconic Walt Disney Studios landmarks. All-new collection from HARVEYS with one-of-a-kind designs developed through decommissioned seatbelts from Soarin’ Over California . Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s iconic office in Burbank, California, (Suite 3H) in collaboration with Walt Disney Archives.

The Walt Disney Company PIN Store

Check out the full merchandise lineup in our dedicated post.

Mickey's of Glendale

.YNSD

A brand new lifestyle collection designed by Walt Disney Imagineering.

First two collections, The Debut Collection, and The Haunted Mansion Parlor collection will be available.

Disney Studio Store Hollywood

Curated collection inspired by the El Capitan Theatre’s Centennial Celebration.

Limited edition pins released across the weekend.

Disney Publishing Books and Brew

All the Disney books fit to print.

Will include a selection of books being offered for the first time, including Joe Rohde's new memoir Floating Mountains.

The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds

If you're looking for something truly unique, then you'll want to check out the Disney Experiences Auction for the truly rare collectables.

Fans can register with Heritage Auctions now and bid early and can continue to bid throughout the weekend.

Additional Details:

All locations are cashless, with only credit cards or contactless payments accepted.

All booths will use a virtual queue, with a standby queue opening after all virtual queue boarding groups have entered.

The one exception is Disney Publishing, which will use a standby queue for all purchases, but will use a virtual queue for signings in the booth.