Multiple Nostalgic Merchandise Collections Revealed for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
After sharing a preview last week, we're now getting a complete look at the official merchandise collection for this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- The countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with the event taking place in a little over a month from August 14-16, 2026.
- As one might expect, there will be plenty of new merchandise collections available, specifically from The Walt Disney Company Store.
- And what's even better, all D23 ticket holders will have access to shop at all stores, also including the D23 Marketplace and D23 Marketplace Pin Store; The Disney Store; and Mickey’s of Glendale.
- Now, let's take a look through the items previewed from The Walt Disney Company Store.
Walt’s Office | The Walt Disney Archives
The Walt Disney Company Store, in collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives, presents a collection inspired by Walt Disney’s iconic office in Burbank, CA— Walt’s Office, Suite 3H—where creativity and imagination came to life, a tribute to the visionary who started it all.
Disney Epic Rivals
For the universal fan of the Disney classics, this collection celebrates the nostalgia of Disney with a modern look. With a more colorful approach, the Epic Rivals collection showcases some iconic Disney rivals; fan-favorite heroes and villains reimagined through brands like Spirit Jersey, RSVLTS and LUG.
The Walt Disney Studio | Disney Castle
Inspired by the iconic Walt Disney Studios opening castle, this collection features a timeless symbol of magic—beloved across generations and still inspiring today.
Honda Center | Exclusive Merchandise
Debuting at Honda Center—fans will have exclusive access to themed apparel, Loungefly Mouse Ears, and curated special‑release pins presented across the three-day event.
D23 Boutique
Elevated style for the modern Disney fan, featuring premium assortments from lululemon and Nike.
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Official Event Merchandise
Your one-stop shop for official event merchandise—a curated expression of Disney magic and style, crafted for dreamers, collectors, and fans alike.
- Disney fans will also want to check out a Duffy & Friends collection that will be available at Mickey's of Glendale.
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place in Anaheim, California on August 14–16, 2026.
- Get the rundown on what to expect in our roundup of everything announced for D23.
More New Disney Merchandise:
- Celebrate All Things "Moana" with Cute Assortment of Urupocha-Chan Plush
- New Headless Horseman Merchandise Rides Into Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World
- RSVLTS Return to the Toy Box with New "Toy Story" Collection
- Third and Final Disney x GANNI Drop Arrives, Inspired by Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse's Parisian Adventures
- Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2026
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!