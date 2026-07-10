Multiple Nostalgic Merchandise Collections Revealed for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

There are plenty of ways to show off your Disney fandom with these new merchandise collections coming to D23!

After sharing a preview last week, we're now getting a complete look at the official merchandise collection for this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What's Happening:

The countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with the event taking place in a little over a month from August 14-16, 2026.

As one might expect, there will be plenty of new merchandise collections available, specifically from The Walt Disney Company Store.

And what's even better, all D23 ticket holders will have access to shop at all stores, also including the D23 Marketplace and D23 Marketplace Pin Store; The Disney Store; and Mickey’s of Glendale.

Now, let's take a look through the items previewed from The Walt Disney Company Store.

Walt’s Office | The Walt Disney Archives

The Walt Disney Company Store, in collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives, presents a collection inspired by Walt Disney’s iconic office in Burbank, CA— Walt’s Office, Suite 3H—where creativity and imagination came to life, a tribute to the visionary who started it all.

Disney Epic Rivals

For the universal fan of the Disney classics, this collection celebrates the nostalgia of Disney with a modern look. With a more colorful approach, the Epic Rivals collection showcases some iconic Disney rivals; fan-favorite heroes and villains reimagined through brands like Spirit Jersey, RSVLTS and LUG.

The Walt Disney Studio | Disney Castle

Inspired by the iconic Walt Disney Studios opening castle, this collection features a timeless symbol of magic—beloved across generations and still inspiring today.

Honda Center | Exclusive Merchandise

Debuting at Honda Center—fans will have exclusive access to themed apparel, Loungefly Mouse Ears, and curated special‑release pins presented across the three-day event.

D23 Boutique

Elevated style for the modern Disney fan, featuring premium assortments from lululemon and Nike.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Official Event Merchandise

Your one-stop shop for official event merchandise—a curated expression of Disney magic and style, crafted for dreamers, collectors, and fans alike.

Disney fans will also want to check out a Duffy & Friends collection that will be available at Mickey's of Glendale.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place in Anaheim, California on August 14–16, 2026.

Get the rundown on what to expect in our roundup of everything announced for D23.

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!