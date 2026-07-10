Celebrate All Things "Moana" with Cute Assortment of Urupocha-Chan Plush
A new arrival of Urupocha-Chan plush characters arrived from Disney Store Japan and this collection celebrates Moana. Just in time for the debut of the live-action film, these cute plush pals are ready to join you on your adventures.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney Store Japan continues to delight us with its magical assortment of colorful and fun plush creations, especially the charming line of Urupocha-Chan characters.
- These micro plush pals feature rounded bodies, beaded eyes, and styling to represent their signature look. The newest characters in the plush line to arrive at Disney Store are from Moana. The lineup includes:
- Moana
- Maui
- Pua
- Hei Hei
- Kakamora
- Te Fiti
- Tamatoa
- Moana Urupocha-Chan Plush are available now at Disney Store and sell for $16.99 each.
Moana Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Heihei Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Pua Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Maui Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Te Fiti Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 4 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Tamatoa Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 3 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Kakamora Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!