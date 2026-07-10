Celebrate All Things "Moana" with Cute Assortment of Urupocha-Chan Plush

They might not be shiny, but we're pretty sure Tamatoa would love these too.

A new arrival of Urupocha-Chan plush characters arrived from Disney Store Japan and this collection celebrates Moana. Just in time for the debut of the live-action film, these cute plush pals are ready to join you on your adventures.

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store Japan continues to delight us with its magical assortment of colorful and fun plush creations, especially the charming line of Urupocha-Chan characters.

These micro plush pals feature rounded bodies, beaded eyes, and styling to represent their signature look. The newest characters in the plush line to arrive at Disney Store are from Moana. The lineup includes: Moana Maui Pua Hei Hei Kakamora Te Fiti Tamatoa

Moana Urupocha-Chan Plush are available now at Disney Store and sell for $16.99 each.

Moana Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Heihei Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Pua Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Maui Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Te Fiti Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 4 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Tamatoa Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 3 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Kakamora Urupocha-Chan Plush – Moana – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles

30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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