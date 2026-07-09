RSVLTS Return to the Toy Box with New "Toy Story" Collection

You can even go full Toy Story tux with matching Kunus and hybrid shorts.

Now that Toy Story 5 is playing in theaters the beloved franchise is back in the spotlight and we are loving all of the exciting merchandise offerings from our favorite brands. RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has just debuted a new apparel collection inspired by all things Toy Story, and they’ve got styles for the whole gang!

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Toy Story is back at RSVLTS! The lifestyle fashion brand dropped its latest Toy Story-inspired looks on their classic Kunuflex button down shirts, hybrid shorts, mesh shorts, vintage tees, and 5-panel hats. As always, these patterns are brightly colored, full of surprises, and tons of fun.



For the Kunuflex shirts, the patterns include a character design that looks like old fashioned woodcut toys; dinosaur Rex in party mode surrounded by bath toys and bubbles; the Little Green Men (aliens) wearing a variety of costumes; schematics for Buzz’s rocket ship toy box, Woody and his round up gang (yes, that includes Stinky Pete): an out of this world homage to Pizza Planet, and special nod to Andy’s childhood bedroom and the toys he loves. Each look is presented in classic (unisex), women’s, youth, and preschooler styles/sizing.



Beyond the button downs, select patterns are available on hybrid swim shorts, while Buzz Lightyear serves as inspiration for some mesh athletic shorts.

There are also vintage-style T-shirts with splashy graphics for Al’s Toy Barn (where some deals are just a “buck, buck, buck!”) and the best Space Ranger in the galaxy.

Finally, the collection delivers 5-panel hats with the Space Ranger logo, Woody’s sheriff’s badge, and best of all, the iconic “YO” from the Pizza Planet delivery truck. Naturally, this hat is yellow.

RSVLTS’ newest Toy Story collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS favorite! These designs are featured on RSVLTS signature 4-way stretch material and are available in classic (unisex), women’s, youth, and preschooler styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70; youth shirts are $45; preschooler shirts are $39.

"Cosmic Costumes" - classic (unisex), women’s youth & preschooler styles/sizes

“Andy’s Toy Box” - classic (unisex), women’s youth & preschooler styles/sizes

“Woodcut Woody & Friends” - classic (unisex), women’s youth & preschooler styles/sizes

“Partysaurus Rex” - classic (unisex), women’s youth & preschooler styles/sizes

“What a Spaceport” - classic (unisex), women’s youth & preschooler styles/sizes

“Space Ranger Schematics” - classic (unisex), women’s youth & preschooler styles/sizes

“The Original Roundup Gang” - classic (unisex), women’s youth & preschooler styles/sizes

RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck

Classic and comfortable, you’ll love wearing these T-Shirts. Adult shirts sell for $37.

“The Original Buzz Lightyear” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee

“Al’s Toy Barn” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee

Hybrid Shorts

Perfect for pairing with the Kunuflex, button down, RSVLTS’ hybrid shorts are designed to keep up with your preferred activities, on land or in the water! Hybrid shorts sell for $65.





“Partysaurus Rex” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - hybrid shorts

“The Original Roundup Gang” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - hybrid shorts

Mesh Shorts

Cool, athletic, and themed to your favorite franchise. RSVLTS’ mesh shorts are a sporty classic that will bring some fun to your day on and off the court. Mesh shorts sell for $50.

“Space Ranger” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - mesh shorts

RSVLTS Hats

Three classic hats to add the perfect finishing touch to your look! 5 panel hats sell for $30.

“Howdy” - 5-panel hat

“Yo Delivery Shuttle” - 5-panel hat

“Space Ranger” - 5-panel hat

Check These Out Too:

Do you love this collection and are excited for more? RSVLTS has so many awesome styles to shop spanning dozens of pop culture franchises. Here are some other recent releases that we think are awesome!

MOM! Phineas and Ferb Are Part of a New RSVLTS Apparel Collection!

Incoming Vacay Styles! RSVLTS Adds New Looks for Adults to Disney Store

Web 'Em Up! RSVLTS Debuts New Spider-Man Collection Featuring Peter and Miles

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!