MOM! Phineas and Ferb Are Part of a New RSVLTS Apparel Collection!

Yes, this collection is awesome, it's perfect for summer, and Perry the Platypus has a starring role!

Summer vacation is always more fun when it includes Phineas and Ferb! Disney’s preteen heroes are the inspiration for a new apparel collection from lifestyle brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) that’s designed to bring a bit of mayhem and plenty of memories to your wardrobe.

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RSVLTS is kicking off the summer with a new Disney collab featuring Phineas and Ferb! The mischievous brothers are ready to take on the neighborhood, the world, the universe, or just their sister Candace! The assortment includes 6 fun designs with a lot going on. The brightly colored options showcase the entire cast of characters, adventures on a roller coaster, blueprints to build something incredible, and more!

Fans of Perry the Platypus and Dr. Doofenshmirtz need not worry, as both characters get designs just for them. Perry even stars on two hats: a classic dad hat, and a super awesome plush hat—complete with his four paws and tail!

As always, many of the items in this collection are available on RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX™ material and are presented in classic (unisex) styles/sizing with select designs available in women’s and youth style/sizing. Guests can also shop the Phineas and Ferb vintage crewneck tees, plus a 5-panel hat (in addition to the two Perry hats).

RSVLTS’ Phineas and Ferb collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS favorite! These designs are featured on RSVLTS signature 4-way stretch material and are available in classic (unisex), women’s, and youth styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70; youth shirts are $45.

RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck

Classic and comfortable, you’ll love wearing these T-Shirts. Adult shirts sell for $37.

“Doofen-shirt” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee

Hybrid Shorts

Perfect for pairing with the Kunuflex button down, RSVLTS’ hybrid shorts are designed to keep up with your preferred activities, on land or in the water! Hybrid shorts sell for $65.



RSVLTS Hats

Three unique styles that will add that finishing touch to your look! This drop includes a classic dad hat ($30) , the popular 5-panel hat ($30) and a super fun plush hat for Perry the Platypus ($45)!

Check These Out Too:

Do you love this collection and are excited for more? RSVLTS has so many awesome styles to shop spanning dozens of pop culture franchises. Here are some other recent releases that we think are awesome!

Incoming Vacay Styles! RSVLTS Adds New Looks for Adults to Disney Store

Web 'Em Up! RSVLTS Debuts New Spider-Man Collection Featuring Peter and Miles

RSVLTS Reveals New Doctor Doom Apparel and Golf Collections, Seven Months Ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday"

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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