Incoming Vacay Styles! RSVLTS Adds New Looks for Adults to Disney Store

We basically live in RSVLTS apparel, and you should too!

Let’s face it, your summer wardrobe could use a some new threads, and fortunately, Disney Store and RSVLTS have the styles you’ve been looking for! Now that the season of endless sunshine is here, you can brighten up your look with these great offerings that can take from day to night, at home or on vacation.

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What’s Happening:

We love lifestyle fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their signature Kunuflex material that offers perfect 4-way stretch to keep up with you and your level of activity.

Over the past six years, the brand has teamed with Disney to present officially licensed apparel showcasing our favorite Disney characters including, Mickey Mouse!

Mickey is featured on a new apparel collection with beachy-themed patterns like the blue ripple stripes that capture the essence and movement of water. Mickey’s smiling face pops up between the waves, proving he’s having fun on his summer adventures, too.

For those seeking something even brighter, the orange and lemon Bamboo button down is comfortable and breathable, making it the perfect choice for the warm weather of the season.

Finally, along with the summer pattern, there's a classic Kunuflex button down shirt celebrating The Mickey Mouse Club!

The assortment is available at Disney Store and spans styles like: Kunuflex Button Down shirt Hybrid Swim Shorts Performace Hoodie

What are you waiting for? Head over to Disney Store to shop the Disney x RSVLTS collection that's just launched! Prices range from $67.00 to $86.00.

Mickey Mouse Wave Pullover Hoodie for Adults by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Wave Hybrid Shorts for Adults by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Oranges and Lemons Bamboo Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Club Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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