RSVLTS Reveals New Doctor Doom Apparel and Golf Collections, Seven Months Ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday"

Get ready to represent the infamous villain before he's played by Robert Downey Jr. on the big screen.

Our favorite themed apparel manufacturer RSVLTS is helping to get us ready for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday (heading to theaters this December) by launching its new Doctor Doom collection, inspired by one of Marvel Comics' most notorious villains. Let's take a look at the collection below.

First up, the Doctor Doom "Doom-prints" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70) provides a look at blueprints for Victor Von Doom's infamous armor.

Secondly, there's the Doctor Doom "Shock Doc" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), which utilizes comic-style art of Doom showing off his ill-gotten science-meets-magic abilities. Also available in a Women's KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70).

Third up is the Doctor Doom "Von Doom Metal Works" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), which functions as a double-pocket work shirt, with RSVLTS suggesting that it'll make you feel like to contributed to Latveria's Doombot factories.

Speaking of Latveria, the Doctor Doom "The Legend of Latveria" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70) features a map of the Marvel Comics' fictional Eastern-European nation, along with Doom's vile visage looming over the landscape.

Then there's the Doctor Doom "Victor's Spoils" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), which sports a pattern decked with Latverian Doombucks (I'm assuming that's what they're called)! I love it.

But my personal favorite from the entire collection has to be the Doctor Doom "Impending Doom" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), which is made up of the famous, glorious Jack Kirby cover artwork from 1969's Fantastic Four #86.

Moving on to golf shirts, there's the Doctor Doom "Latverian Links" All-Day Polo ($70), featuring a repeating, stylized pattern of Doom's menacing hooded mask.

Then there's the Doctor Doom "Iron Rule" All-Day Polo ($70), with just one Doom head on the left breast against a green-and-black striped background.

For a more casual Doom look, check out the Doctor Doom "Latveria's Finest" Vintage Crewneck Tee ($37), which will mark your allegiance to Doom over all.

There are also a couple of caps in the collection: the Doctor Doom "The Iron Crown" Dad Hat ($30) and the Doctor Doom "What Needs Be Done" 5-Panel Curved Brim Hat ($30).

Marvel-loving golfers are also going to want to pick up RSVLTS' Doctor Doom "I Am Doom" Driver Headcover ($60), the Doctor Doom "I Am Doom" Mallet Putter Headcover ($60), the Doctor Doom "I Am Doom" Blade Putter Headcover ($60), and the Doctor Doom "Doctor Doom" Ball Marker ($15).

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