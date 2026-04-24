Doctor Doom Takes Over Marvel’s 616 Day with Exclusive Mystery Bags
Check out all the amazing comics you could go home with!
Marvel Comics is celebrating 616 Day with a special Doctor Doom–themed promotion packed with exclusive collectibles and surprises for fans.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics is celebrating 616 Day this year by spotlighting Doctor Doom as its featured supervillain.
- Special 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bags will be released, each containing exclusive Doctor Doom-themed items.
- Each bag includes a black-and-white edition of Doomquest #1 with either a Simone Bianchi variant cover or a rare hand-drawn sketch cover.
- Bags also include one facsimile edition of a classic Doctor Doom story, with either its original cover or a modern variant version. These include:
Avengers #25 Facsimile Edition
Avengers #25 Facsimile Edition Alessandro Cappuccio Variant Cover
Fantastic Four #258 Facsimile Edition
Fantastic Four #258 Facsimile Edition Peach Momoko Variant Cover
Iron Man #149 Facsimile Edition
Iron Man #149 Facsimile Edition Dan Panosian Variant Cover
- A Doctor Doom paper mask with artwork by Jack Kirby is included in every bag.
- Retailers will receive a special “Thank You Edition” mystery bag in advance with exclusive variant or sketch covers, a facsimile comic, and a foil version of the Doom mask.
- Marvel is celebrating Doctor Doom’s legacy and getting audiences amped up for the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday.
Comics Giveaway Day:
- Penguin Random House is gearing up for a brand new annual special event with the launch of their first ever Comics Giveaway Day.
- Taking place on May 2nd, comic book fans can visit their local comic shop to pick up a free sampler or comic book.
- Marvel Comics recently revealed more information surrounding the four comics that will be available to fans, so make sure you check out what Marvel adventure you’ll wanna take come Comics Giveaway Day.
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