Is “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 Teasing Its Next Big Bad?

The war for New York rages on as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk continue to do battle with weekly releases of the second season of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. But is there an end in sight? With just two episodes left in this season, could there be a future big bad waiting to fill the very big shoes of Wilson Fisk? The show may have just given us some teases for the next big bad.

First off, if you are not yet caught up on Daredevil: Born Again, you may want to go and watch that first before reading on.

Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin, has been the big bad of four seasons of Daredevil series now. Plus, he filled that same role in Echo and Hawkeye as well. That's six full seasons of television featuring the big guy as the primary villain. And with his battle against Daredevil seemingly about to reach a boiling point, it might just be time for him to step aside.

So who will step up to be the next big bad in Hell's Kitchen? We know Doctor Doom is set to take over that role for the Marvel multiverse as a whole, but someone will have to provide that street-level villainy. And who better to fill Wilson's shoes than... his own son?

In the Marvel Comics, Wilson and Vanessa Fisk have a son by the name of Richard. After being sent away to a boarding school, he returned to New York, where he took up the villainous moniker The Rose. Following in his father's footsteps, The Rose took power as a crime boss in his own respect and had quite the tumultuous relationship with Wilson. He has also been, as you might guess, a thorn in Daredevil's side over the years. (See what I did there?)

But, aside from it making perfect sense that Richard Fisk would fill the role of the Kingpin if Wilson was, in fact, to step away, what evidence is there that would point to his potential arrival in the MCU? Well, let's look at this Matt Murdock style.

Exhibit A:

In the second episode, titled "Shoot The Moon," Mrs. Fisk is haunted by a nightmare of Benjamin Poindexter, better known as Bullseye. Before this nightmare sequence, we see her asleep in her bed. At her bedside, we see a flower, shrouded in blue light as to match the familiar motif we've seen for Bullseye in this series. However, after Bullseye seemingly kills Mrs. Fisk in her nightmare, she awakens and we see that this flower is, in fact, a red rose.

Exhibit B:

Later in that same episode, the hideout of Daredevil and Karen Page is raided by the Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF). Ms. Page escapes while Daredevil dispatches his assailants, only to find that he can no longer hear Ms. Page. We later see him outside waiting for Ms. Page to return, but not before panning down from a neon sign of a single red rose.

Exhibit C:

In this most recent episode of Daredevil: Born Again, titled "Requiem," Wilson Fisk mourns the loss of his wife at a memorial service. At what appears to be the conclusion of said service, he approaches her casket and places a single red rose on top of it before taking his leave.

Of course, this is all merely circumstantial evidence that simply alludes to the existence of The Rose in the MCU rather than proving his impending appearance. However, as this evidence continues to pile up, fans will certainly speculate as to when they may see the heir to the Fisk throne.

The second season of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.