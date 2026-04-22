"Avengers: Armageddon" #1 Variant Covers Revealed Ahead of Series Said to Lead to a "Bold New Lineup"
Plus get a sneak preview of interior art from the upcoming Marvel event series.
Marvel continues to build hype for this summer's Avengers: Armageddon series, promising it will cause major upheaval for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and now revealing a bevy of variant covers for the kick off issue.
What's happening:
- Written by Chip Zdarsky, with art by Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar, Avengers: Armageddon kicks off with issue #1 on June 10, though there will be a prelude titled Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026 as part of Comics Giveaway Day.
- The series is being described by Marvel as one "set to transform Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled" - a reference to the 2004 series that concluded with the complete disbanding of the team, prior to the relaunch with New Avengers of a quite different lineup, with Spider-Man, Luke Cage and Wolverine among those joining on an ongoing basis for the first time.
- In Avengers: Armageddon, Thunderbolt Ross, AKA the Red Hulk, takes over Latveria, putting the entire world in jeopardy. Marvel promises this storyline will end with "a bold new lineup that includes an all-new hero with unrivaled power."
- Along with Dike Ruan’s main cover, there will be many variant covers for Avengers: Armageddon #1, from the likes of Jerome Opeña, Skottie Young, Chip Zdarsky, Kaare Andrews and Jenny Frison. There will also be a variant cover featuring artwork from Alex Ross’ Marvel Dimensions and a Spoiler Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto.
- In addition, each first printing will come with an exclusive Magic: The Gathering promo card featuring art by Ryan Stegman, with the "Warstorm Surge” card getting a variant cover of its own.
- Several pages of interior art from Avengers: Armageddon #1 were also first revealed at Marvel.com.
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