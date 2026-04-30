Nostalgia Alert! RSVLTS Releases New The Disney Afternoon Collection

Popular apparel brand RSVLTS has just launched a brand new collection of clothes inspired by fan-favorite The Disney Afternoon cartoons!

What’s Happening:

Millennials, do you ever find yourself missing the simple joys of coming home and turning on The Disney Afternoon? Well, RSVLTS has just released a new line of products inspired by your favorite cartoon series.

Inspired by popular nostalgic hits like Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, DuckTales, and Darkwing Duck, you’ll definitely wanna check out some of these incredible pieces of apparel.

Plus, you’ll also find a few items highlighting all the iconic characters from Disney Afternoon!

Of course, you’ll find several of RSVLTS standard button up shirts, but you’ll also find shorts, long sleeves, and hats! Let’s take a look!

Disney Afternoon

Disney “Don’t Touch That Dial” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70), Youth ($45)

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers

Disney “Ranger Roundup” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70), Youth ($45)

TaleSpin

Disney “Spin It!” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70)

DuckTales

Disney “Birds of a Treasure” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70), Youth ($45)

Darkwing Duck

Disney “The Duck Night” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70)

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