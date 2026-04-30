Nostalgia Alert! RSVLTS Releases New The Disney Afternoon Collection
"DuckTales," "TaleSpin," "Darkwing Duck," and "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers" fans unite!
Popular apparel brand RSVLTS has just launched a brand new collection of clothes inspired by fan-favorite The Disney Afternoon cartoons!
What’s Happening:
- Millennials, do you ever find yourself missing the simple joys of coming home and turning on The Disney Afternoon? Well, RSVLTS has just released a new line of products inspired by your favorite cartoon series.
- Inspired by popular nostalgic hits like Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, DuckTales, and Darkwing Duck, you’ll definitely wanna check out some of these incredible pieces of apparel.
- Plus, you’ll also find a few items highlighting all the iconic characters from Disney Afternoon!
- Of course, you’ll find several of RSVLTS standard button up shirts, but you’ll also find shorts, long sleeves, and hats! Let’s take a look!
Disney Afternoon
Disney “Don’t Touch That Dial” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70), Youth ($45)
Disney “Don’t Touch That Dial” Vintage Crewneck Tee ($37)
Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers
Disney “Ranger Roundup” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70), Youth ($45)
Disney “The Dale” All-Day Polo ($70)
Disney “To The Rescue” Dad Hat ($30)
TaleSpin
Disney “Spin It!” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70)
Disney “Spin It!” Hybrid Shorts ($65)
DuckTales
Disney “Birds of a Treasure” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70), Youth ($45)
Darkwing Duck
Disney “The Duck Night” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve: Men’s and Women’s ($70)
Disney “The Masked Mallard” All-Day Polo ($70)
Disney “Let’s Get Dangerous!” Vintage Crewneck Sweatshirt ($75)
Disney “Let’s Get Dangerous” Hybrid Shorts ($65)
Disney “Let’s Get Dangerous!” TLB Hat ($35)
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