Product Review: Wearing RSVLTS' New Star Wars May the 4th Collection to Two Very Appropriate Locations

Just a couple of weeks ago, our friends at the popular apparel company RSVLTS revealed their new Star Wars May the 4th collection ahead of Star Wars Day 2026. They were also kind enough to send me two sample button-down shirts from the collection, and this past week I wore them to a couple of very appropriate Star Wars locations.

First up, I wore the RSVLTS "Holochess" KUNUFLEX short-sleeve shirt ($70) to Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for the much-discussed expansion of the area's timeline. While wearing the shirt I encountered the new (old) characters of Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Princess Leia during their first daytime appearances in the land. I feel like the Dejarik creatures (including Ghhhk, Grimtaash the Molator, the Houjix, the Kintan strider, the K'lor'slug, and the Mantellian Savrip against a checkerboard background) are somewhat less recognizable than the major Star Wars personalities, which makes this a subtle "covert geek" shirt, though I did get some nice compliments on it from both guests and Disneyland cast members who were in the know. Of course I had to pose next to the Holochess / Dejarik board for sale in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities.

On a different day, I wore the RSVLTS "Retro Mando" KUNUFLEX short-sleeve shirt ($70) during my visit to Jon Favreau's Thunder Alley Studio in Culver City, California for a preview of the new Star Wars content that arrived in Fortnite this week. I felt like wearing a beautifully designed blue shirt featuring the characters of Din Djarin, Grogu, Greef Karga, the Armorer, IG-11, Bo-Katan Kryze, Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Peli Motto, Moff Gideon, Cobb Vanth, and Luke Skywalker (plus familiar iconography like the Razor Crest and a camtono full of Beskar) could not have been more suited to the place where parts of The Mandalorian Disney+ series-- not to mention The Mandalorian and Grogu film-- were filmed. This one definitely garnered lots of positive comments from everyone in charge there, not to mention the other media present. Sadly Jon Favreau was not in attendance that day, but Mando and Grogu themselves definitely got a kick out of seeing themselves on my shirt.

We here at Laughing Place have been signing the praises of RSVLTS for years, and the quality of their product has remained top-notch as their relationships with our favorite brands continue. Many thanks to our contacts at RSVLTS for sending over these two samples, and be sure to visit the company's official website for more.



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