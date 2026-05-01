Photos/Videos: Original Trilogy Characters Arrive at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
The timeline change is exclusive to the Disneyland Resort.
Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has officially entered a new timeline! Take a look at some of the amazing characters you can now meet!
What’s Happening:
- Beginning yesterday, April 29th, a new era of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort began!
- The land, which was originally designed to sit in between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has now traveled back in time embracing the original trilogy and its characters.
- While the area near Rise of the Resistance remains in the sequel trilogy timeline, Batuu has been transported into the original trilogy, with the Empire and Rebellion reigning supreme.
- This means that the sequel characters have now moved onto other locations, but original characters Luke, Leia, Han, and Darth Vader have moved in, bringing in some Star Wars magic from where it all began.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out the updated land and see some of the amazing characters walking around!
- Let’s take a look!
Han Solo
Leia
Darth Vader
Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker
Stormtroopers
Mandalorian and Grogu
- For those looking to experience Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, check out tickets for Disneyland After Dark Star Wars Nite. Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs!
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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