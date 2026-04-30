Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Honored with WishMaker Lifetime Achievement Award

The award was given to Iger as part of the Wishes Assemble event at the Disneyland Resort.

As part of the Wishes Assemble event held at the Disneyland Resort in honor of World Wish Day, an award was given to a prolific wish granter and former CEO.

What's Happening:

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger was honored at last night's Wishes Assemble event with the inaugural WishMaker Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award, given to Iger by Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, recognized his extraordinary contributions to the organization.

During Iger's tenure, Disney helped grant more than 110,000 wishes. In fact, last year alone, Disney provided Make-A-Wish with $30 million of support.

Disney, Make-A-Wish, and some of the world’s biggest content creators welcomed nearly 40 Wish kids and their families to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, where they became the Avengers’ newest recruits.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie was in attendance, alongside popular YouTubers like MrBeast, Mark Rober and Dude Perfect.

You can check out Benji's full recap of the festivities for more.

What They're Saying:

Leslie Motter, Make-A-Wish America President and CEO: “Something truly special happens when communities come together with one shared vision: to bring joy to wish kids in ways that surpass even their greatest imagination. The smiles on those children’s faces when their wish comes to life — there’s nothing like it. And none of it happens without the commitment of incredible supporters like Disney, MrBeast, and more. These are the moments that families will carry with them forever, helping shape what they believe is possible. We are beyond grateful for everyone who made Wishes Assemble a reality.”

“Something truly special happens when communities come together with one shared vision: to bring joy to wish kids in ways that surpass even their greatest imagination. The smiles on those children’s faces when their wish comes to life — there’s nothing like it. And none of it happens without the commitment of incredible supporters like Disney, MrBeast, and more. These are the moments that families will carry with them forever, helping shape what they believe is possible. We are beyond grateful for everyone who made Wishes Assemble a reality.” Bob Iger: "I’m so grateful to all my fellow cast members — the WishMakers — who went above and beyond to ensure each child felt celebrated and empowered. Our cast is the heart of Disney’s wish-granting legacy, which began right here at Disneyland Resort more than 45 years ago. Since then, Disney has helped grant over 175,000 wishes with Make-A-Wish — in fact, a Disney wish is granted every hour of every day. To our wish kids and families: thank you for letting us be part of your story. To our cast members and partners: thank you for answering the call, assembling with purpose, and helping us prove once again that the most powerful heroes are the ones who lead with heart. And to Make-A-Wish: thank you for more than 45 years of granting these life-changing wishes, together."

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