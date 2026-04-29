Photos: Construction Has Begun Next to Edelweiss Snacks at Disneyland

Fantasyland looks to be getting an upgrade to an eating spot.

Construction has begun next to Edelweiss Snacks at Disneyland for what is presumed to be an overhaul and expansion of the seating area for the eatery.

Though the area inside Fantasyland has been closed for a few weeks, a new structure is now visible behind the construction walls.

Edelweiss Snacks still remains open while the work progresses, so you can continue to pick up a Turkey Leg or an amazingly delicious Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Bread.

The seating area for Edelweiss Snacks at Disneyland was once the Motor Boat Cruise dock, the boarding area for the 1957 attraction that closed in 1993.

Though all indications are that this new work is to improve the waterside seating area, known as Fantasia Gardens, Disney has yet to confirm that.