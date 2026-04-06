Photos: Former Motor Boat Cruise Dock Surrounded by Construction Walls and Tarps at Disneyland

The seating area for Edelweiss Snacks at Disneyland, formerly the Motor Boat Cruise dock, is currently surrounded by construction walls.

Off to the side of the Matterhorn in Fantasyland is a secluded seating area surrounded by a small lake. These waterways were once home to the Motor Boat Cruise attraction, which called Disneyland home from 1957 until 1993. In the nearly 35 years since its closing, the area has been known as Fantasia Gardens – serving as a seating area for the nearby Edelweiss Snacks.

Now, the area is walled off, as rumors indicate that an expansion is coming to the seating area. Sadly, fans of the extinct attraction are not getting it back 35 years later.

Edelweiss Snacks itself is covered in scaffolding and surrounded by walls, but remains open at this time.

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