It's Bee-autiful! Disney's Grand Californian Debuts 100th Anniversary "Winnie the Pooh" Confectionary Display
Check it out for all of April!
Disney’s Grand Californian has debuted a new display inspired by the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh!
What’s Happening:
- Deep in the hundred acre woods (the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa), is a new confectionary display inspired by Winnie the Pooh.
- Shared to Instagram by Disney Eats, the new display arrives both in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the A.A. Milne that started it all, but also Earth Month.
- Available for guest viewing throughout the month of April, the display features a large recreation of Winnie’s tree house, along with the crew celebrating their milestone.
- Guests will see Piglet, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Eeyore as they celebrate with a hunny-covered 100th birthday cake.
- You’ll also find Rabbit in the garden and tons of bee-utiful details.
- Disney’s Grand Californian is known for their impressive confectionary displays, which are generally made with rice crispy treats, fondant, and molding chocolate.
- Make sure you take a peek at the massive display next time you are visiting the Disneyland Resort.
- For those looking for help booking their next trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Step Right Up! Disney Store Releases Toy Story Midway Mania! Game
- Sweet Treats and Screams Await "Monsters, Inc." Fans at Disney California Adventure
- "Jeopardy!" Celebrates 70 Years of Disneyland with a Special Category
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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