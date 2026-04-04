It's Bee-autiful! Disney's Grand Californian Debuts 100th Anniversary "Winnie the Pooh" Confectionary Display

Check it out for all of April!

Disney’s Grand Californian has debuted a new display inspired by the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh!

What’s Happening:

  • Deep in the hundred acre woods (the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa), is a new confectionary display inspired by Winnie the Pooh
  • Shared to Instagram by Disney Eats, the new display arrives both in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the  A.A. Milne that started it all, but also Earth Month. 

  • Available for guest viewing throughout the month of April, the display features a large recreation of Winnie’s tree house, along with the crew celebrating their milestone. 

  • Guests will see Piglet, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Eeyore as they celebrate with a hunny-covered 100th birthday cake. 
  • You’ll also find Rabbit in the garden and tons of bee-utiful details.

  • Disney’s Grand Californian is known for their impressive confectionary displays, which are generally made with rice crispy treats, fondant, and molding chocolate. 
  • Make sure you take a peek at the massive display next time you are visiting the Disneyland Resort
  • For those looking for help booking their next trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com


Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber