Step Right Up! Disney Store Releases Toy Story Midway Mania! Game

Practice at home for your next Disney Parks vacation!

Have you ever wanted to bring the carnival game fun of Toy Story Midway Mania home? Well, now you can!

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store has unveiled a new product inspired by one of Disney’s most popular attractions!

The Toy Story Midway Mania! Game brings the magic of one Disney California Adventure’s popular interactive ride, recreating the carnival style game for fans to play at home.

Toy Story Midway Mania! Game | Disney Store

Players use a pivoting cannon and pull the cord to launch balls at interactive flip targets.

Each successful hit triggers the targets to flip back, keeping the action fast and satisfying.

An electronic scoreboard automatically tracks points, adding a competitive edge to every round.

Bright lights and colorful character artwork featuring Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Rex enhance the playful atmosphere.

A convenient reset button makes it easy to start a new game right away.

With both single-player and two-player modes, it’s designed for solo fun or friendly competition.

You can pick it up at Disney Store for $39.99 now!

Fun Throwback:

While this is a fun way to bring home Toy Story Midway Mania, back in 2009, Disney released a video game inspired by the popular attraction.

Released on Nintendo Wii, Toy Story Mania! Allowed fans to play many of the games from the attraction in video game form.

The game was also available on PlayStation 3, PC, and Xbox 360.

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