Wishes Assemble at the Disneyland Resort on World Wish Day

The Avengers assembled at the Disneyland Resort to celebrate World Wish Day — but what guests saw was only part of the story. Behind the scenes, an extraordinary level of collaboration was underway across The Walt Disney Company and beyond, all in service of creating a special day for kids and families who needed it most.

The impact of Make-A-Wish is undeniable. Research shows that 99% of doctors say wishes help relieve families from traumatic stress, 87% of alumni say their wish marked a turning point in their treatment, and nine out of ten Wish parents report that the experience strengthened their child’s relationships with loved ones. Simply put, wishes make a difference.

That mission came to life in a powerful way as Disney, Make-A-Wish, and some of the world’s biggest content creators welcomed nearly 40 Wish kids and their families to the Disneyland Resort, where they became the Avengers’ newest recruits. While the experience was rooted at the Disneyland Resort, it was truly a company-wide effort.

Marvel helped lead the charge, with Brian Crosby hosting a drawing session while stars Anthony Mackie and Paul Bettany joined in the festivities. Disney Consumer Products brought together partners like Disney Store, Berkshire Fashions, Corkcicle, and Mad Engine to outfit families for their superhero moments, while Hasbro provided Marvel Legends role-play gear to help capture those unforgettable poses.

If Earth’s Mightiest Heroes wasn’t enough, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) helped assemble a group of top creators, including Mark Rober, who hosted an egg drop challenge from Avengers HQ. Gaming creators PrestonPlayz and Clix connected with kids through Roblox and Fortnite, while Dude Perfect invited families to recreate their signature trick shots at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Reflecting on the experience, Dude Perfect summed up the emotional weight of the day: “There is a little bit of a weight to the fact that these kids are choosing, out of anything, to want to meet us. We are trying to do everything we can to encourage the kids and their families. The way they all do it with such joy and courage has been super inspirational to us. If we can put some joy on their faces, we feel like that is a huge win.”

But the collaboration extended far beyond Anaheim. Across the company, nearly 200 wishes were granted during the week, including opportunities to draw alongside future Disney Legend Eric Goldberg, announce first-round picks at the NFL Draft on ABC and ESPN, and perform in Aladdin. As a global company, Disney’s reach was felt internationally as well, including wish experiences tied to the opening of World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.

Taken together, the initiative is a powerful example of what can happen when the full strength of The Walt Disney Company comes together behind a shared purpose. And while the scale of the effort is impressive, the true impact is found in something much smaller, a moment of joy for a child and their family. A moment where, even briefly, they can step into a world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy, and carry that feeling with them long after the day is done. The new recruits in Avengers Campus became superheroes, despite the challenges life has thrown at them. But instead of a radioactive spider or gamma rays, their origin story was caused by the power that Disney magic can create. As fans, we know how unique Disney is. A special experience like tonight, and all the other wishes Disney grants, only occurs because Disney is a special place filled with caring and passionate cast members whose purpose is to create impactful moments. Tonight was a powerful reminder of why I am a Disney fan, as nowhere else on earth can create the volume of joy that I saw throughout the day.

For those looking to be part of that mission, Disney and Make-A-Wish have partnered with Charitybuzz on a fundraising sweepstakes. Fans can donate for a chance to win a VIP weekend, including a red carpet experience at Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday global premiere and a Disneyland Resort getaway. Additionally, the first 350 donors who contribute $350 or more will receive a one-year Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN bundle subscription. More details can be found at winamagicalweekend.com.