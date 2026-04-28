Jamba Closing at Downtown Disney This July to Make Way for Bopo Go! Boba Tea Shop
Jamba, which has been a part of Downtown Disney since 2003, will be saying farewell this July.
One of Downtown Disney's oldest tenants, Jamba, will be closing this summer – set to be replaced by a new boba tea shop.
What's Happening:
- The OC Register reveals that Jamba, formerly known as Jamba Juice, will be closing up shop at Downtown Disney after 23 years. The location opened in 2003, just two years after the shopping and dining district opened at the Disneyland Resort.
- The smoothie juice bar, which was remodeled in 2020, will be closing on July 6 to make way for Bopo Go!
- Jamba will remain open through July 5, where it will continue to serve smoothies, fruit bowls, matcha, cold brews, sandwiches and pretzels.
- First announced last year, Bopo Go! will be a new cafe concept from Bopomofo developed specifically for Downtown Disney.
- Bopomofo is known for its freshly pressed juices made from real fruit, loose leaf teas sourced from Taiwanese tea farmers and ceremonial grade matcha sourced from Japan.
- The Bopomofo menu also includes sandwiches, burgers, bowls, tacos, tater tots and imported snacks and candies.
- Bopomofo also has locations across Southern California, specifically in Irvine, Hollywood, Cerritos, San Gabriel and San Diego.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Aurebesh Collection merchandise line launches at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge today, offering a spin on the classic Star Wars logo.
- Disney is continuing Halfway to Halloween by sharing a preview of some of this year's spooky merchandise coming to both coasts.
- MagicBand+ may be phasing out at Disneyland as inventory runs low and no new shipments are expected, signaling a shift toward a more app-driven experience at the resort.
- A new patent filed by Disney could see the way safety checks are conducted on attractions at Disney Parks be updated and streamlined.
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