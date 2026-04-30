From the Hospital to Disneyland: 5-Year-Old Lilo Meets Cinderella in Magical Moment at The Happiest Place on Earth
Lilo's heartwarming story of meeting Cinderella at Disneyland is today's story for Disney Week of Wishes.
Disney Week of Wishes continues with a look at 5-year-old Lilo's wish to meet Cinderella at the Disneyland Resort.
What's Happening:
- Across parks, studios, and offices around the globe, The Walt Disney Company is marking its annual Disney Week of Wishes, a celebration dedicated to the life-changing impact of wish-granting and the children who inspire it.
- At the heart of the initiative is Disney’s decades-long partnership with Make-A-Wish, which has brought joy to families around the world through unforgettable experiences.
- Today's story focuses on Lilo, who first attended a holiday party in December that featured a visit from Stitch, a Zootopia 2 movie party and screening. Attending the party was Lilo, who yes, is named after the character from Lilo and Stitch.
- A few months later, Lilo's wish to visit Disneyland and meet Cinderella was granted, in a style fit for royalty. Lilo and her family were welcomed by 158 Disneyland Resort cast members lining Main Street, U.S.A. to give them the royal reception they deserve.
- Once inside the park, the Fairy Godmother made a surprise appearance, arriving inside Cinderella’s royal coach for an early morning story time.
- Lilo later experienced the full princess treatment at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where she got her hair and makeup done by a Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice while donning her favorite Disney Princess’s dress – Cinderella.
- After her magical princess makeover, Lilo’s wish came true when she got her very own experience with Cinderella.
More from Disney Week of Wishes:
- A new campaign video titled Drawn to You debuted to kick off the week, capturing the emotional journey behind each wish, from the spark of imagination to the moment it comes true.
- This year’s celebration includes a major nationwide volunteer effort led by Disney’s employee initiative, Disney VoluntEARS.
- Marvel stars and YouTube favorites were on hand to give Make-A-Wish families a special night of fun at the Disneyland Resort.
- Bob Iger received the WishMaker Lifetime Achievement Award for his key role in Disney's granting over 110,000 wishes through Make-A-Wish.
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