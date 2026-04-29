Disney Week of Wishes Celebrates the Power of Making Dreams Come True by Assembling 10,000 Kits for Make-A-Wish Families
Disney and Make-A-Wish unite to assemble wish kits and support families across the country.
For thousands of children facing critical illnesses, a single wish can change everything and this week, Disney is helping make those wishes feel closer than ever.
What’s Happening:
- Across parks, studios, and offices around the globe, The Walt Disney Company is marking its annual Disney Week of Wishes, a celebration dedicated to the life-changing impact of wish-granting and the children who inspire it. At the heart of the initiative is Disney’s decades-long partnership with Make-A-Wish, which has brought joy to families around the world through unforgettable experiences.
- Disney Week of Wishes shines a spotlight on the profound power behind each wish are moments of hope, strength, and happiness that extend far beyond a single day.
- For many families, a wish represents a turning point, offering something to look forward to during incredibly difficult times. Disney has played a central role in that journey, helping grant more wishes than any other organization in the world.
- This year’s celebration includes a major nationwide volunteer effort led by Disney’s employee initiative, Disney VoluntEARS. Cast members and employees came together to assemble more than 10,000 wish kits for Make-A-Wish families across the United States. These kits are designed to mark a meaningful milestone: the moment a family learns their wish is about to come true.
- Each wish kit is filled with thoughtful items intended to enhance the experience ahead, including travel essentials like luggage tags, memory books, and keepsakes that help families document their journey. While small in size, these kits carry enormous emotional weight, transforming anticipation into something tangible and joyful.
- The effort spans the country, uniting Disney teams from California and Hawaii to New York in a coordinated act of service. The initiative kicked off at Walt Disney Studios, where employees began assembling the first wave of kits.
- Momentum continued in Florida, where approximately 100 cast members gathered to prepare an additional 2,500 kits for distribution.
- Beyond the numbers, Disney Week of Wishes underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to using its global reach for good. Whether through volunteering, storytelling, or creating immersive experiences, Disney continues to play a vital role in helping wish kids and their families create lasting memories.
- As the week continues, the focus remains firmly on the children at the center of it all with their resilience, their dreams, and the extraordinary power of a wish to bring light even in the most challenging moments.
More Make-A-Wish News:
- Disney Week of Wishes Returns as Walt Disney World Unveils Newly Reimagined Wish Lounge
- Meet Abigail: A Former Make-A-Wish Kid Who is Now Helping Dreams Come True as a Walt Disney World Cast Member
- Hong Kong Disneyland Hosts First Ever Wish-Alumni Reunion While Granting Even More Wishes
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