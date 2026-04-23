Okay Man-Cubs, It's Time to Channel Your Wild Side with the RSVLTS "Jungle Book" Collection

It's a jungle out there...or rather in your closet!

It’s time to go wild with RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The lifestyle apparel brand is back with a new Disney collaboration that’s inspired by the animated classic, The Jungle Book.

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With Mother’s Day and Father’s Day coming up soon, RSVLTS is giving fans a chance to channel their spirit animals, assuming they have one from The Jungle Book! Just in time to celebrate the wonderful, wild, and whimsical ways to be a parent, the brand is showcasing a new series looks featuring animals like Baloo, Shere Khan, Kaa, King Louie, and more. The looks are bright, colorful, and perfect for those days when you want to be just a bit untamed.

The full assortment includes RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button downs, hybrid shorts, all-day polos, 5-panel curved brim hat, dad hat, a ball marker, and golf club headcovers. Select styles are available in women’s sizing, youth, and preschool sizing. Notably, the collection includes two youth and preschool polos which is a recent style addition to RSVLTS’ ever-growing lineup.

The RSVLTS The Jungle Book Collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS favorite! These designs are featured on RSVLTS signature 4-way stretch material and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70. Youth styles are $45; preschooler styles sell for $39.

"Bare Necessities" - classic (unisex), women’s, youth & preschooler style/sizes

“Baloo and the Crew” - classic (unisex), women’s, youth & preschooler style/sizes

“Monkey Business” - classic (unisex), women’s, youth & preschooler style/sizes

“Vine Vibin’” - classic (unisex), women’s, youth & preschooler style/sizes

Breakfast Balls All Day Polo

Whether you’re at the office, out for to dinner, or hitting the green, you and your kids can match shirts or vibes with the durable All-Day polo. Adult all-day polos sell for $70; youth polos are $45; preschooler polos sell for $39.

“Shere Villainy” - classic (unisex) & youth style/sizing - all-day polo

“Jungle Jam” - - classic (unisex) & youth style/sizing - all-day polo

Breakfast Balls Dad Hat and 5 Panel Hat

Top off your look with hats that’ll shade you from the sun, and have you feeling stylish. Both the Dad hat and the 5-panel curved brim hat sell for $30.



“Trust in Me ” - classic style/sizing - dad hat

“Shere Villainy ” - classic style/sizing - 5-panel curved brim hat

Breakfast Balls Golf Club Headcovers

We know you’ve got game! Share your favorite fandom on and off the green with an awesome accessory. Driver headcovers sell for $60.

“Shere Khan” - driver headcover

Breakfast Balls Ball Markers

Ball markers sell for $15.

“Shere Khan” - ball marker

Check These Out Too:

Do you love this collection and are excited for more? RSVLTS has so many awesome styles to shop spanning dozens of pop culture franchises. Here are some other recent releases that we think are awesome!

RSVLTS Channels Star Wars with Massive "May The 4th Be With You" Fashion and Accessories Drop

You're "Shore" to Love RSVLTS' New Mickey Mouse Seersucker Collection!

From Figment to Toy Story and Beyond: New RSVLTS Disney Parks Shirts Debut at Walt Disney World

"Here We Go!" RSVLTS Launches First-Ever "Peter Pan" Collection

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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