RSVLTS Channels Star Wars with Massive "May The 4th Be With You" Fashion and Accessories Drop

These are the Droids, Mandalorians, Jedi, and Sith you're looking for!

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is once again bringing fans a variety of awesome apparel and accessories in celebration of Star Wars Day.

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The Force is strong with RSVLTS and their latest collection of Star Wars apparel and accessories. The lifestyle brand is bringing new designs to their signature Kunuflex shirts and shorts, as well as their fan favorite Breakfast Balls line. In addition to All Day Polos for adults, RSVLTS is also debuting youth and preschooler all-day polos, so the whole family can get in on the fun.

Other accessories include vintage tees, a classic hoodie, mesh shorts, an awesome reversible bomber jacket, quarter-zip pullover, a hat, as well as golf club headcovers, putter grips, and ball markers.

The RSVLTS Star Wars Day Collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS favorite! These designs are featured on RSVLTS signature 4-way stretch material and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

"Clone Wars Crew" - classic (unisex) & women’s styles/sizes

“Starcade” - classic (unisex) & women’s styles/sizes

“Retro Mando” - classic (unisex) & women’s styles/sizes

“Frik ‘n’ Grogu” - classic (unisex) & women’s styles/sizes

“Holochess” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes

“Sabine Wuz Here” - classic (unisex) & women’s styles/sizes

“Sweet Dreams, Rebels” - classic (unisex) & women’s styles/sizes

“Fleet in Formation” - classic (unisex) & women’s styles/sizes

RSVLTS Kunuflex Hybrid Shorts

These shorts are light and comfortable making them perfetct for your summer adventures on land or in the water. Hybrid shorts sell for $65.

"Clone Wars Crew" - classic (unisex) style/sizing - hybrid shorts

"Retro Mando" - classic (unisex) style/sizing - hybrid shorts

“Sabine Wuz Here” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - hybrid shorts

"Sweet Dreams, Rebels" - classic (unisex) style/sizing - hybrid shorts

"Fleet Formation" - classic (unisex) style/sizing - hybrid shorts

RSVLTS Mesh Shorts

Designed to keep up with you and your lifestyle, while maintaining that cool factor you crave. Mesh shorts sell for $50.

“Tatooine Twin Suns” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - mesh shorts

RSVLTS Bomber Jacket

One jacket, two designs! Durable, stylish, and not too heavy, these jackets will definitely get you noticed! Reversible bomber jackets sell for $87.

“Precious Cargo” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - reversible bomber jacket

RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

Soft yet strong, the vintage shirt style is exactly what you’re looking for. Vintage crewneck tees sell for $37.

“Tatooine Twin Suns” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee

“Mandalorian Rhapsody” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee

“Rebel Assault” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee

“Rise and Fall” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee

RSVLTS Classic Hoodie

Soft, cozy, and a kangaroo pocket to boot! You’re going to love this traditional hoodie. Classic hoodies sell for $79.

“Far, Far Away” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - classic hoodie

Breakfast Balls All Day Polo

$45 for youth polo; $39 for preschooler polo

“Beskar Steel” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - all-day polo

“Frozen Assets” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - all-day polo

“Grogu Gallery” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - all-day polo

“Lil Mandos” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - all-day polo

“Clone Wars Crew” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - all day polo

“Starcade” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - all day polo

“Retro Mando” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - all day polo

“Frik ‘n’ Grogu” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - all day polo

“Holochess” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - all day polo

“Sweet Dreams, Rebels” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - all day polo

“Fleet in Formation” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - all day polo

Breakfast Balls Quarter Zip

You can never go wrong with a Q-zip! Stretchy and built for all levels of activity, you can scoop up this Quarter Zip for $75.

“The Vader” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - quarter zip

“Forged for the Fight” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - quarter zip

Breakfast Balls 5 Panel Hat

Top off your look with this fun hat that’ll shade you from the sun, and have you feeing stylish. The 5-panel curved brim hat sells for $30.

“This Is the Way” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - 5-panel curved brim hat

Breakfast Balls Golf Club Headcovers Putter Grips

We know you’ve got game! Share your favorite fandom on and off the green with these awesome accessories. Driver and fairway headcovers sell for $60; Jumbo putter grips are $35.

“A New Hope” - driver headcover

“Millenium Falcon” - fairway headcover

“C-3PO” - blade putter headcover

“R2-D2” - mallet putter headcover

“C-3PO” - jumbo putter grip

“R2-D2” - jumbo putter grip

Breakfast Balls Ball Markers

Ball markers sell for $15.

“TIE Pilot” - ball marker

“TIE Fighter” - ball marker

“X-wing” - ball marker

“Lightsabers” - ball marker

Check These Out Too:

Do you love this collection and are excited for more? RSVLTS has so many awesome styles to shop spanning dozens of pop culture franchises. Here are some other recent releases that we think are awesome!

From Figment to Toy Story and Beyond: New RSVLTS Disney Parks Shirts Debut at Walt Disney World

"Here We Go!" RSVLTS Launches First-Ever "Peter Pan" Collection

Race You There! RSVLTS Debuts Run Mickey Collection with Athletic Staples For All Your Training Needs

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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