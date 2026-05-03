More Star Wars Fun as Cakeworthy and RSVLTS Items Revealed for May 4th Debut
May the Force be With... Your Wallet
The last big reveal for new merch launching this May 4 are two of some of the biggest names that fans love - Cakeworthy and RSVLTS.
What's Happening:
- Tomorrow is Star Wars Day (May 4), and we've been getting all kinds of announcements and reveals for what will be available for purchase on the big day for fans.
- We've seen things for Disney Store, and some special items coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Now, on the final day before the big May 4 day itself, Disney is revealing their final products arriving on May 4, this time coming to Disney Store.
- Displaying beloved icons from across the galaxy comes the Star Wars Patches Sweater by Cakeworthy, and fans can also feel the force while donning one of these plush beanies from Cakeworthy, both launching on DisneyStore.com May 4, 2026 at 8 AM PT.
- Fans have also been eagerly awaiting the return of RSVLTS shirts this May the 4th with select styles launching only on DisneyStore.com May 4, 2026 at 8AM PT.
- This year’s shirts feature allover prints with classic characters including Anakin and Padme, Han Solo, Boba Fett, Yoda, and more.
RSVLTS Results:
- Based out of New Jersey, RSVLTS has built their brand up around fan culture.
- Their signature products are stretchy button-down shirts made with their KUNUFLEX fabric, which is soft, durable, and designed for comfort, using official licenses from fandoms including Disney and Star Wars.
- Instead of subtle merch, RSVLTS leans into maximalist fandom, with shirts covered in references, characters, or scenes appealing to fans who want to say “I’m a Star Wars fan" (or whatever fan they are) with their clothes, to find other fans in public and turn their clothing into a conversation starter. Similar to jerseys in sports, just applied to movies, TV, and nostalgia based on whatever fandom they're showing off.
- Similar to whats about to happen on May 4, RSVLTS uses "Drops" to create hype and urgency, leading to people rushing to buy before items sell out, or they'll have to resort to secondary resale markets where rare shirts go for much higher prices. There are also Collectors trying to own dozens of designs.
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