Web 'Em Up! RSVLTS Debuts New Spider-Man Collection Featuring Peter and Miles
Are your Spidey Senses tingling? Well than you know, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has just dropped a new apparel collection featuring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, The Punisher, and Venom. Friends, it’s time to suit up with the latest from Marvel x RSVLTS!
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No matter which iteration of Spider-Man is your favorite, you gotta admit, this character is always cool! RSVLTS is celebrating iconic super heroes like Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and some of their popular villains too. That’s right, Venom and The Punisher have swung by to get in on the action of this enticing apparel drop.
As always, the assortment includes RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button downs, and then for added fun, they threw in three All-day polos…in youth sizes. Fans can also snatch up some vintage crewneck tees, and a 5-panel curved brim hat featuring Miles' eyes and his Spidey Senses activated!
RSVLTS’ The Spider-Man Collection is available now. Happy shopping!
RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Down Shirts
A RSVLTS favorite! These designs are featured on RSVLTS signature 4-way stretch material and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.
- "Frequest-Flyer Miles & Peter" - classic (unisex) style/sizing
- “Skyline Slingin’” - classic (unisex) style/sizing
- “High Alert” - classic (unisex) style/sizing
- “Punishing Panels" - classic (unisex) style/sizing
- “Tensile Torment” - classic (unisex) style/sizing
RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck
Classic and comfortable, you’ll love wearing the these T-Shirts. Adult shirts sell for $37.
- “Smash & Sling” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee
- “Symbiote Drip"- classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee
Breakfast Balls All Day Polo
Everyone looks great in a polo shirt and RSVLTS durable All-Day polos can hold up to an active youth lifestyle! Youth polos sell for $45.
- "Frequest-Flyer Miles & Peter" - youth style/sizing - All Day Polo
- “High Alert” - youth style/sizing - All Day Polo
- “Tensile Torment” - youth style/sizing - All Day Polo
5 Panel Hat
Top off your look with a hat that’ll shade you from the sun while also showing off your fandom. The 5-panel curved brim hat sell for $30.
- “High Alert” - 5-panel curved brim hat
Check These Out Too:
Do you love this collection and are excited for more? RSVLTS has so many awesome styles to shop spanning dozens of pop culture franchises. Here are some other recent releases that we think are awesome!
RSVLTS Reveals New Doctor Doom Apparel and Golf Collections, Seven Months Ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday"
Product Review: Wearing RSVLTS' New Star Wars May the 4th Collection to Two Very Appropriate Locations
Okay Man-Cubs, It's Time to Channel Your Wild Side with the RSVLTS "Jungle Book" Collection
Did You Know?:
Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!