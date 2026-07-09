Photos: New Headless Horseman Merchandise Rides Into Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

A new sweatshirt and The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad T-shirt celebrate one of Disney's most iconic spooky legends.

As Halloween season begins creeping into Walt Disney World, one of the most legendary spooky characters is making an early appearance through a haunting new merchandise collection.

Fans of Disney's classic animated film The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad can now bring home a bit of Sleepy Hollow with two new apparel items inspired by the terrifying Headless Horseman. We spotted the new items at Magic Kingdom, giving Disney guests another seasonal addition to celebrate one of the park's most iconic Halloween figures.

Headless Horseman Sweatshirt - $79.99

Leading the collection is a navy blue pullover sweatshirt; the front includes a small embroidered graphic of the Headless Horseman's flaming jack-o'-lantern head alongside the Walt Disney World logo on the upper chest. Turn the sweatshirt around, however, and the design becomes much more dramatic, with a large full-color illustration of the Headless Horseman charging forward on horseback beneath a stylized Walt Disney World "D" icon and classic Walt Disney World logo.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad T-shirt - $36.99

The second piece in the collection is a vintage-inspired The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad T-shirt. The front of the shirt features large bold artwork centered around the Headless Horseman, paying tribute to Disney's 1949 animated feature that adapted Washington Irving's famous The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The large graphic embraces the nostalgic style of classic Disney attraction and film merchandise, making it a standout piece for longtime fans.

While the Headless Horseman only appears during select seasonal entertainment offerings at Magic Kingdom, the character has become synonymous with Halloween at Walt Disney World. His dramatic ride down Main Street, U.S.A. ahead of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade has become one of the event's most beloved traditions, making merchandise inspired by the legendary rider especially popular each fall.

These new apparel items continue Disney's growing lineup of Halloween-inspired merchandise arriving throughout the resort as the spooky season approaches. Whether you're planning to attend Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or simply want to show off your love for one of Disney's most enduring spooky stories, the new Headless Horseman collection offers a stylish way to celebrate the season.

Guests can find both items now at merchandise locations throughout Magic Kingdom while supplies last.

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