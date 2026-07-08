New Blind Boxes Celebrate Popular Photo Spots at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
Apparently, DCL is the place for Blind Box merchandise now.
A new blind box collection has arrived at the newest beach destination aboard Disney Cruise Line voyages, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has introduced a new collectible set of merchandise that will have people coming back to Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point again and again.
- A new set of blind boxes has been introduced, each containing a figurine featuring one of the most popular photo locations on Disney's newest private destination - Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- In one of the central plazas of the tropical locale, guests can find five different Bahamian photo backdrops inspired by a Disney character - Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Pluto.
- As such, the new collection features miniature versions of the five backdrops - one in each box. Adding to the fun, the blind box means you don't know which of the five that you will be getting, which will encourage some guests to buy more until they get them all, or the character that they are looking for.
- While the announcement doesn't specify that the blind boxes will only be available at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, other island specific merchandise (like those on this island and merchandise available at Castaway Cay) is exclusive to the destination. IE, you cannot get Lookout Cay specific merchandise anywhere other than the island itself, not even on the ships sailing to that destination. The items must be purchased on the island.
- These new blind boxes come a few months after the debut of a number of other blind boxes exclusive to Disney Cruise Line, celebrating each of the ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet with stylized funnels representing each vessel.
- To book your Disney Cruise Line voyage to Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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