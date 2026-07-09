New Disney Store Exclusive "Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Collection Releasing Next Week

The whimsical new collection includes a limited-edition Alice doll, Spirit Jerseys, and more.

Disney Store is inviting fans to celebrate 75 years of Alice in Wonderland with a whimsical new collection inspired by the beloved animated classic.

What’s Happening:

Launching July 14 at 8:00 a.m. PT, the Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Collection features everything from apparel to a stunning limited-edition doll that is sure to be the centerpiece of any Disney collection.

Whether you're searching for a new Spirit Jersey to wear on your next Disney Parks visit, a fashion-forward vintage-inspired dress, or an elegant collector's doll, the new lineup offers plenty of ways to commemorate one of Disney's most imaginative films.

Leading the collection is the Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll, which will be available beginning July 14 for $150. Standing 16½ inches tall, the beautifully crafted collectible celebrates Alice's timeless adventure through Wonderland with premium detailing, making it a must-have for Disney doll collectors.

Curious about the Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll? Follow her down the rabbit hole on July 14 at 8AM. 🐛🌷🐇 pic.twitter.com/UQU4sCxfac — Disney Store (@disneystore) July 9, 2026

Disney Store has teased the highly anticipated release by encouraging fans to "follow her down the rabbit hole" when the collection officially debuts online.

Fashion is also front and center in the anniversary collection. The Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Dress for Women brings vintage storybook charm to life with an allover print featuring Alice and the Queen of Hearts. Priced at $130, the dress features puff sleeves, a gathered bodice, layered skirts, and an elegant bow neckline, creating a timeless silhouette inspired by the whimsical world of Wonderland.

A Disney Store exclusive Spirit Jersey features a soft light blue design accented with beaded daisies, embroidered details, puff ink artwork, and colorful screen art showcasing Alice alongside the mischievous Cheshire Cat. The film's classic logo appears in appliqué, adding even more texture and dimension to the collectible garment.

The collection extends beyond apparel with additional Disney Store exclusives, including Disney Store Japan plush, toys, accessories, and other whimsical merchandise inspired by the unforgettable characters and colorful world of Alice in Wonderland. Whether you're a lifelong collector or simply looking for a magical new addition to your wardrobe, the anniversary collection offers something for fans of every age.

The Disney Store Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Collection releases July 14 at 8:00 a.m. PT on the Disney Store Website. Given the popularity of past Disney anniversary collections and limited-edition dolls, fans may want to arrive early before some of the most sought-after items disappear down the rabbit hole.

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