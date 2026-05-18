Rare Find! Scrump, Oyster Plush Pals from Disney Store Japan Arrive Stateside
The latest arrivals from Disney Store Japan are here, and if you’ve been looking for some rare plush and keychains to add to your collection, you’re going to love this assortment! Pals like Scrump from Lilo and Stitch and Oyster from Alice in Wonderland are among the characters released in the drop.
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What’s Happening:
- The latest wave of international plush and keychains is making its way to Disney Store in the U.S., and this drop features some of the cutest animals and companions for our favorite Disney films.
- Most exciting is the inclusion of some rare finds like Scrump (Lilo and Stitch) and Oyster (Alice in Wonderland). It’s not often that these two are presented among the merchandise from their movies, so when they do pop up, fans are eager to collect them.
- Along with the rare pals are other friends like:
- Nana (Peter Pan)
- Piglet (Winnie the Pooh)
- Dumbo (Dumbo)
- Lucifer (Cinderella)
- Some of the characters are presented alert with open eyes, while the others are sleeping peacefully, taking a cozy nap!
- Guests can shop the assortment that includes medium plush as well as convenient keychain pals.
- The latest Disney Store Japan Plush Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $14.99 to $34.99.
Plush
Oyster Plush – Alice in Wonderland – Disney Store Japan – 17'' | Disney Store
Scrump Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan – 15'' | Disney Store
Lucifer Plush – Cinderella – Disney Store Japan – 12 1/4'' | Disney Store
Nana Plush – Peter Pan – Disney Store Japan – 25'' | Disney Store
Dumbo Plush – Disney Store Japan – 22'' | Disney Store
Piglet Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan – 14'' | Disney Store
Keychains
Piglet Plush Keychain – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Dumbo Plush Keychain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Lucifer Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Cinderella – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Scrump Plush Keychain – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!